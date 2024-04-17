Isolated showers, thunderstorms in parts of north Georgia possible Wednesday

Rain is returning to the forecast in north Georgia on Wednesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says you should take an umbrella or rain jacket with you out the door on Wednesday just in case.

Monahan says the chance of showers starts the afternoon with a chance of isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday evening.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking these showers and when storms will return, on Channel 2 Action News.

Here is what you need to know:

Chance of showers starts in the afternoon with an increased chance Wednesday night

Strong wind gusts and chance of hail in parts of north Georgia

Very warm and dry on Thursday

Scattered showers and storms return on Friday

Rain and cooler weather return Sunday

