Here’s how hot temps can quickly rise inside your car as it heats up outside

North Georgia will have another hot and humid day in store.

Highs will be in the mid 90s, which will run about 5-10 degrees above average for this time of year.

With that heat, you want to stay hydrated, but also be aware of the temperatures inside your car. As you are out and about running errands, it doesn’t take long for the inside of your car to turn even hotter.

With outside temperatures around 95 degrees, temperatures can rise up to 114 degrees within 10 minutes and about 138 degrees within an hour.

Make sure to open the back door and look in the back seat and double check that everyone is out before you lock your doors.

