Halloween weather: Chance of showers, coldest air of season moving in tonight

It’s going to be a cold Halloween night across the metro.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said the coldest air of the season begins to move in.

There is a 30% chance for showers during the day on Tuesday.

A freeze warning is expected to go into effect at 2 a.m. Wednesday morning for most of north Georgia.

Here’s what you need to know for Halloween night.

Temperatures in metro Atlanta could drop into the mid-40s late Tuesday night and even lower early Wednesday morning

Make sure your pets have a warm spot

Cover your plants up and bring potted plants inside

Cities and counties will start to open warming centers on Tuesday night. DeKalb County announced it will open three warming centers at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The locations are at Fire Station 3 off N. Clarendon Avenue in Avondale Estates, Fire Station 4 off Flakes Mill Road in Ellenwood and Fire Station 6 off Flat Shoals Road. An additional warming center will be open at Frontline Response International at 2585 Gresham Road.

Chilly start to Halloween before coldest air of season starts to move in

