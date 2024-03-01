Grab your umbrella! Rain is on the way to North Georgia Friday

ATLANTA — Wet weather is moving through North Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says periods of rain will continue through Friday with highs in the 40s.

Monahan says although some showers will linger through Saturday morning, it is expected to be a dry weekend.

Here’s what you can expect:

Wind gusts up to 25 mph possible Friday

Highs in the low 70s by Sunday

Wet weather is moving back to the region in the middle of next week.

