Weather

Grab your umbrella! Rain is on the way to North Georgia Friday

By Mary Alice Royse Ginther, WSBTV.com

(Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay)

By Mary Alice Royse Ginther, WSBTV.com

ATLANTA — Wet weather is moving through North Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says periods of rain will continue through Friday with highs in the 40s.

Get the latest on this system on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Monahan says although some showers will linger through Saturday morning, it is expected to be a dry weekend.

Here’s what you can expect:

  • Wind gusts up to 25 mph possible Friday
  • Highs in the low 70s by Sunday
  • Wet weather is moving back to the region in the middle of next week.

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read