A few showers in the mix for weekend, first UGA game of the year

There’s a possibility of stray showers as we head into the evening hours on Friday. Almost all of us will stay dry.

People in the south and west of the state have a better chance of rain, Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says.

A weak front sagging to the south will produce a few isolated showers on Saturday as well. Rain chances stand at 30%

North Georgia mountains will experience a lot of sunshine Saturday. The northern metro will see a mix of clouds and sun, while people to the south will see thicker clouds and a few stray showers. An isolated thunderstorm is not out of the question Saturday afternoon.

There’s a chance of some passing showers as people tailgate ahead of the first UGA game of the year, but nothing more than that.

As we head into the night Saturday and into Sunday, the chances of rain drop to 20%.

Highs are in the low 80s Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. A better chance of rain exists on Wednesday.

