Expect a wetter than average start to November

Severe Weather Team 2 is forecasting a wet start to November.
Looking at the six to ten day outlook across the country, Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Katie Walls says we can expect wetter than average conditions across the country and here in metro Atlanta.
That said, we can expect average temperatures like morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.
After a 61-degree high on Saturday, we enjoyed near-average temperatures Sunday and expect it to stay that way on Monday.
A Wind Advisory is in effect until midnight.
The week will be a roller coaster. Walls will break it down for you on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
