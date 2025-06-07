Be weather aware: Risk for strong to severe storms Saturday afternoon, night

While Saturday will start off quiet, you will need to be weather aware later this afternoon and into Sunday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says showers and storms will develop with the possibility of strong to severe storms.

The main risks will be heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind gusts.

But there is also the possibility for large hail and a brief, spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out either.

Deon says the higher risk for severe weather includes metro Atlanta.

We’ll take you through the hour-by-hour timeline to plan your weekend, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

Here’s what to know for Saturday:

Strong and severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail and brief tornado

Timing: Afternoon and evening hours; isolated storms possible ahead of the main line

Additional rounds of storms Sunday and through mid next week

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2025 Cox Media Group