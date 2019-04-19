Good news! Inspiring 'Georgia GameChangers' will warm your heart Sunday night

ATLANTA - “Georgia GameChangers” is a Family 2 Family special focusing on inspiring local people improving Atlanta and North Georgia. Sunday night at 7, we'll spotlight these game changers who are rewriting history and super-serving their communities.
Channel 2’s Fred Blankenship talks with twin teens who are bringing hope to students at several Georgia high schools and schools in six other states. Blankenship shows you how the twins are providing the life necessities some students don’t have.
Channel 2’s Jovita Moore has the moving story of a local oncology nurse who survived childhood cancer and is now working at the same hospital where she was treated as a toddler. She tells us how she’s using her experience to help children who have been diagnosed with the disease.
Injured wild animals are getting a second chance at life in Atlanta. Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer gives you an inside look at a wild animal rescue that’s giving game changing care to these sick animals.
Then, thousands of people no longer drive in metro Atlanta. Channel 2’s Justin Farmer introduces a local couple who teamed up with Uber and Lyft to offer rides to the elderly and disabled who need to get around town.
Get ready to feel good, Atlanta! We'll see you Sunday night at 7 on Channel 2!
