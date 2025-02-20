Celebrating Black History Month: Watch WSB-TV special this Sunday at 7 p.m.

ATLANTA — WSB-TV Channel 2 celebrates Black History Month with an hour-long special focusing on the triumphs and struggles of African Americans. Channel 2 Anchors Karyn Greer and Jorge Estevez host the show with special reporting from Channel 2 Anchor Lori Wilson and Channel 2 Action News reporters.

“Black History Month is a time to honor the contributions and legacy of African Americans across the country and here in Georgia,” said WSB-TV President Marian Pittman. “Atlanta played such an important role in the Civil Rights Movement, and we are proud to share stories from the past, as well as look at the present and ahead to the future.”

The team spoke with one of the last remaining pioneers of the Civil Rights movement and some of Atlanta’s most influential leaders now and in the future.

“It was an honor to sit down with Ambassador Andrew Young,” said Greer. “He described his experiences marching alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as confrontations with those who sought to dismantle the movement.”

In addition, the show highlights Georgians and local organizations that promote excellence in our communities through business, philanthropy, and entertainment. We take viewers inside an Atlanta institute helping to grow and support Black entrepreneurs of all ages.

Wilson talked with a 12-year-old CEO, who developed a line of dolls that celebrates the natural hair of Black women. Then, Greer went with entertainment icon Ludacris as he spoke with Georgia students about A.I. tools and how they can help them break into the music industry and achieve their dreams.

From the moments that shaped history to the promise of tomorrow, Channel 2′s Black History Month special will give viewers an in-depth look at the past, present, and future of the African American cultural experience.

WHO: Channel 2′s Karyn Greer & Jorge Estevez

WHAT: Celebrating Black History Month

WHEN: Sunday, February 23, 2024, at 7 p.m.

WHERE: WSB-TV | Channel 2 and Streaming on WSB Now

