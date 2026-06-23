Atlanta Dream co-owner debuts clothing line, encourages athletes to pursue their passions

ATLANTA — For a former WNBA player turned Atlanta Dream team owner and entrepreneur, life is but a dream and one she’s happy includes her passions beyond the sport.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson spoke to Atlanta Dream Vice President and Co-owner Renee Montgomery about her newest business venture, which went live for the first time on Monday night.

Montgomery made history when she became the first former WNBA player to own a team, and on Monday she debuted her new clothing collaboration with the team, called “Own Your Dream.”

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“I think my ultimate goal is to be that crossover of business and sports,” Montgomery said. “Sometimes you wanna look fly but you don’t want to think about it. That’s kind of what my hope is for CSuite21.”

The collection aligns with Montgomery’s life in 2021, when she went from player to owner.

That was also the year she created a lifestyle and empowerment brand called CSuite21.

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Montgomery told Channel 2 Action News athletes creating new things outside of the sport they play is becoming more common.

“We have other passions, we have a lot of things that we’re interested in,” Montgomery said. “Now athletes and our hobbies are becoming business ventures. Not just with me, but with other athletes building our empires. It’s not a shock, we all had it in us. But now, it’s more acceptable.”

Montgomery told Wilson that on game days, even during practice, she is grateful that through sport, she was able to travel the world, going to Italy and France, seeing lots of high fashion.

She said her “Own Your Dream” collection is an homage to all women CEOs, showing that “if you can dream it, you can attain it.”

“People don’t know what it’s like to come from [a] dirt road, you have to dram big,” Montgomery said. “A lot of my dreams, people would tell me that they’re not realistic, especially me being five, six and thinking that I’m gonna make it and have hoop dreams.”

Montgomery said many told her that her dreams were too big, but her family believed in her.

“To be in this position to have had a basketball career that I’m proud of, and now to be in this part of my career, for the Atlanta Dream to want to do this collaboration, it’s not a given,” Montgomery said. “I’m just thankful for it all, and I’m so blessed to be here.”

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