Russian flag returns as Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics open amid Middle East war and boycott

VERONA, Italy — The Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics officially opened Friday amid the tensions of war in the Middle East, and with some countries boycotting the opening ceremony because of the return of the Russian flag to the global sports stage.

The Russian flag made its return during the nations' parade, marking the first time it was flown at the Paralympics since the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, and signaling a possible full-fledged return to the Olympic circles ahead of the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Some boos were heard as the Russian athletes entered the stage during the parade. Four members of the delegation represented the country wearing a bright-red uniform. They waved to the crowd as they paraded at the ancient Arena di Verona that was retrofitted with new wheelchair ramps and accessible restrooms along with other safety upgrades.

Russia's national anthem could be played for gold medalists for the first time on the stage of a major global sporting event since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Russian athletes were initially banned because of a state-sponsored doping program, and the sanctions had continued after the invasion.

There was applause when Ukraine was announced, but none of its athletes were seen as the country went through with its boycott of the ceremony. Six other nations had planned to not attend for political reasons, according to the International Paralympic Committee: the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Poland and Lithuania.

Also back was the flag of Russia’s close ally Belarus, which had two athletes participating in the parade in front of a virtually full Arena di Verona.

Iran's flag was absent because the only athlete set to compete for the nation, Para cross-country skier Aboulfazl Khatibi, had to withdraw just hours before the opening ceremony after he could not make it to Italy safely amid the intensifying Middle East conflict.

“Four years ago I said I was horrified at what was happening in the world,” IPC president Andrew Parsons said. “Unfortunately, the situation has not improved. In a world where some countries are better known by the names of their leaders. I prefer to know countries by the names of their athletes. Sport offers the world another way forward, another perspective.”

Only about 45 athletes — of the more than 600 competing — represented their nations at the ceremony. Because the Games are one of the most widespread ever, with competitions and venues in different clusters around Italy, many athletes were not able to attend.

Americans Laurie Stephens, a Para alpine skier and Josh Pauls, a Para ice hockey athlete, represented the United States in the parade.

Each nation announced their flagbearers, but volunteers were handed the task of actually carrying the flags for all nations because not all flagbearers could attend the ceremony for logistics and training issues. Many would start competing early on Saturday morning.

During the parade, videos were shown with the other athletes at their competition locations.

Italian fencing champion Bebe Vio carried the Paralympic flame into the arena, while compatriot and wheelchair athlete Francesca Porcellato lit the cauldron in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Italian visually impaired alpine skier Gianmaria Dal Maistro lit the cauldron in Milan.

Among the performances during the ceremony at the Arena di Verona — the first UNESCO World Heritage site to host a Paralympic ceremony — was Stewart Copeland, the renowned drummer of The Police, and DJ Miky Bionic, known as the first DJ in the world to play with a bionic arm.

The Milan Cortina Games mark the 50th anniversary of the Winter Paralympics. Athletes will compete across 79 events in six sports. It is the biggest Winter Paralympics ever, with a record female participation, according to the IPC. The curling events began on Wednesday.

___

AP Sports Writer Tales Azzoni reported from Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

___

AP Sports Writer Daniella Matar contributed to this report from Milan.

___

AP Winter Paralympics: https://apnews.com/hub/paralympic-games

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.