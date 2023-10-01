UGA takes down Auburn to win ‘deep-south’s’ oldest rivalry

AUBURN, Al. — It’s getting closer to a spooky season but Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo doesn’t think Bulldogs fans liked being scared by the University of Georgia’s slow start, all the way until the fourth quarter.

The Dawgs struggled to stop the run, hurting themselves with mistakes and turnovers.

But in the final 15 minutes, the Bulldogs took their first lead.

With Brock Bowers leading the way with a career-high 157 receiving yards and even catching the game-winning touchdown

Post-game Mastrangelo asked head coach Kirby Smart what it would take for his guys to play a complete four quarters this season.

“I wish I had the answer to that. Can you help me? We’re trying. I don’t think we started poorly. I think we finished well. We have starting games. It’s not a consistently poor start. At the end of the day, we scored more points in the second half. ” Smart said.

Mastrangelo asked UGA players were there anything that they talked about or saw differently to make the plays.

Bowers replied, “We’re kind of off doing our thing, just how the ball came to me a couple of times.”

Players recognized Bowers as a big-time player.

“He’s a Dawg. He makes plays. He’s a big-time player. When the coverage was dictated to him, he kept winning. I just kept feeding him the ball, said Bulldogs quarterback, Carson Beck.

“I don’t think he’s real. He’s very special and just being on the same team as him, I’m very grateful to go against him every day,” said Bulldogs defensive back, Malaki Starks.

“He’s a 99 overall. Anytime you can throw it to him, he’s going to make a play, whether he’s covered or not. I never get tired of seeing him do that,” said Bulldogs wide receiver, Ladd McConkey.

Next up is the battle of two undefeated SEC East teams.

No. 1 Georgia hosts Kentucky in Athens at 7 p.m.

Smart says his guys still have a lot of things they need to clean up but they’ll be ready for the wildcats.

©2023 Cox Media Group