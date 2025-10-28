TODAY IN HISTORY: Atlanta Braves capture 1995 World Series in Game 6 over Cleveland Indians

ATLANTA — What were you doing on Oct. 28, 1995? That date is hard to forget if you are an Atlanta Braves fan.

Tuesday marks 30 years since the Braves defeated the Cleveland Indians in Game 6 to win the World Series, their first since moving to Atlanta.

The 1995 World Series ended up being the team’s only title from the spectacular run of the ‘90s. The Braves didn’t win another World Series ring until 2021.

On that Oct. night at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, Atlanta held onto a 1-0 nail biter in Game 6 to clinch the series.

Right fielder David Justice scored the game’s only run with a solo home run. Tom Glavine pitched eight complete innings to pick up the win.

Mark Wohlers came in to close it out for the save. South Fulton’s Marquis Grissom caught the final out.

Feeling nostalgic? Listen to former Braves announcer Skip Caray call the final out:

You can also check out the photographs from Game 6 celebration and the championship parade below:

0 of 22 OCTOBER 28, 1995: Atlanta Braves celebrate the end of game 6 against the Cleveland Indians in which they clinched the 1995 World Series in Atlanta before the home crowd at Fulton County Stadium, Saturday, October 28,1995. (AJC/Jonathan Newton) OCTOBER 28, 1995 ATLANTA Javier Lopez leaps into the arms of Mark Wohlers after the last out of the 1995 World Series, Saturday, October 28, 1995. Chipper Jones is at right. (AJC photo/Frank Niemeir) OCTOBER 28, 1995 ATLANTA Former President Jimmy Carter throws the first pitch during game 6 of the World Series, 1995 MARLENE KARAS/AJC STAFF OCTOBER 28, 1995 ATLANTA Former President Jimmy Carter reacts after throwing out the first pitch in Game 6 of the World Series. JONATHAN NEWTON/AJC STAFF OCTOBER 28, 1995 ATLANTA A Braves fan shows his sign during Game 6. FRANK NEIMEIR/AJC STAFF OCTOBER 28, 1995 ATLANTA Tom Glavine pitches in the decisive Game 6. (Marlene Karas / AJC) OCTOBER 28, 1995 ATLANTA WORLD SERIES GAME 6 10/28/95: David Justice homers in the 6th inning. (AJC photo/Frank Niemeir) OCTOBER 28, 1995 ATLANTA WORLD SERIES GAME 6 10/28/95: Standing for the national anthem are (L-R), Jane Fonda, Ted Turner, actor Bill Murray ,and former president Jimmy Carter. (AJC/Jonathan Newton) OCTOBER 28, 1995 ATLANTA WORLD SERIES GAME 6 10/28/95: Indians Carlos Baerga is airborne as Ryan Klesko is out at 2nd base in the 2nd inning on a Belliard double play. FRANK NEIMEIR/AJC STAFF OCTOBER 28, 1995 ATLANTA David Justice drops his bat as he checks his swing on ball 4 in the 2nd inning. MARLENE KARAS/AJC STAFF OCTOBER 28, 1995 ATLANTA WORLD SERIES GAME 6 10/28/95: Ryan Klesko congratulates David Justice after Justice's 6th inning homer. (Frank Niemeir/AJC STAFF) OCTOBER 28, 1995 ATLANTA Celebrating Atlanta Braves fans stream out into the street at the corner of Peachtree and Pharr roads in Buckhead after the Braves won the World Series, Saturday, October 28, 1995. (AJC/Rich Addicks) OCTOBER 28, 1995 ATLANTA Atlanta Braves owner Ted Turner parades around the infield with the World Series Trophy, Saturday, October 28, 1995. (Frank Niemeir/AJC STAFF) OCTOBER 28, 1995 ATLANTA Braves celebrate after their win in Game 6 of the 1995 World Series in Atlanta. MARLENE KARAS/AJC OCTOBER 28, 1995 ATLANTA Braves celebrate after their win in Game 6 of the 1995 World Series in Atlanta. (David Tulis/AJC STAFF) OCTOBER 28, 1995: Braves fans on the corner Pharr Road and Peachtree Street celebrate winning the World Series (AJC/Eric Williams) OCTOBER 28, 1995 ATLANTA David Justice celebrates on the field at the end of the World Series, Saturday, October 28, 1995. (AJC photo/Jonathan Newton) OCTOBER 28, 1995: Mark Wohlers reacts after the last out of the World Series, Saturday, October 28,1995. (AJC/Frank Niemeir)