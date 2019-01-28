Falcons' Quinn gives Super Bowl tickets to family of fallen Marine

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, working with two military organizations, arranged for Super Bowl tickets for the father and brother of a U.S. Marine who died in 2016.
Quinn teamed with USAA and Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) on behalf of Marine Zachary R. Boland, who died during after an illness during training at the age of 18 years old.
Bob Boland and Nathaniel Boland, the father and brother of Zachary, will attend Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. Bob Boland is an Army veteran and Nathaniel Boland is currently in the Marines. Both are Falcons fans and Nathaniel also has an allegiance to the Patriots.
RELATED STORIES
- How to get Super Bowl 53 tickets? Try these tips - and be ready to spend
- Rams, Patriots arrive in Atlanta ahead of Super Bowl
- These players, coaches with metro Atlanta ties could win hometown Super Bowl
“United States Marine Corps Private First Class Zachary Boland made the ultimate sacrifice, passing away during training, but his commitment to our country lives on courtesy of his father Bob, who served in the Army, and his brother Nathaniel, a current Marine," Dan Quinn said in a statement. “It’s a special privilege to team up with USAA and TAPS to award Bob and Nathaniel a trip to the Super Bowl.”
USAA is coordinating a similar effort with other NFL players/coaches.
The sacrifices of our military include their families too. Honored & humbled to present 2 tix to #SuperBowLIII on behalf of @USAA & @TAPSorg to Army veteran Robert Boland & his son Nathaniel, a Marine. They lost a son & a brother, @USMC Zach Boland, in 2016. #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/2Hj1eFFlIO— Dan Quinn (@FalconsDQ) January 28, 2019
This article was written by D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}