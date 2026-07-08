Royals slugger Jac Caglianone latest to commit to participating in the Home Run Derby

Kansas City Royals slugger Jac Caglianone is the latest to commit to participating in the Home Run Derby on Monday in Philadelphia.

The 23-year-old Caglianone joins Ben Rice from the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay's Junior Caminero in the competition. The other five participants have not yet been announced.

Five Kansas City players have previously participated in the event: Bo Jackson (1989), Danny Tartabull (1991), Mike Moustakas (2017), Salvador Perez (2021) and Bobby Witt Jr. (2024). None have come away with the title.

Witt was the runner-up in 2024 when he hit 50 home runs in total. He hit 13 HRs in the final round, one shy of Teoscar Hernandez’s 14.

In his first full season with the Royals, Caglianone is hitting .258/.322/.455 (77-for-299) with a team-high 14 home runs and 33 RBIs in 85 games. His 14 home runs have averaged 418 feet in length, which is tied for the best average in the majors this season.

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