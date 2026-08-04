Ravens reach contract extension with 2-time Pro Bowl receiver Zay Flowers

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension with two-time Pro Bowl receiver Zay Flowers, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the terms hadn't been announced. The agreement, which includes $108 million guaranteed, is a sizable commitment to Flowers, who is coming off a season in which he caught 86 passes for 1,211 yards and five touchdowns. Baltimore drafted him in the first round in 2023, and the shifty 5-foot-9 receiver immediately became a factor with his quickness. He's now posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons as a top target for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“Great day for the Ravens. Shoutout to Zay Flowers,” Baltimore coach Jesse Minter said. “Nothing better as a coach than to see those guys get what they deserve. Really happy for Zay and excited for him. I can't wait to see him thrive in our offense.”

The Ravens drafted a receiver in the first round three times from 2019 through 2023. They haven't done it again since taking Flowers. He's missed only one regular-season game in three seasons, although he was unavailable for the 2024 playoffs.

Flowers became the fastest player in Ravens history (21 games) to reach 100 receptions and the first Raven with multiple 1,000-yard seasons in the first three years of his career. He ranked 11th in the NFL in receptions in 2025 and seventh in yards receiving. That was despite an underwhelming, injury-plagued season from Jackson — and Baltimore's willingness to run the ball with Derrick Henry.

Flowers was asked last week about his contract situation as he entered his fourth season.

“Honestly, I am just working right now. I am trying to get better. I leave that to my agents,” he said. "Right now, I am trying to learn this offense, get closer to my teammates and my coaches, and just keep getting right for the season.”

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AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

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