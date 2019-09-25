Notre Dame thanks Georgia fans with full-page ad in local newspaper

ATHENS, Ga. - Days after the Bulldogs' huge win, the Georgia-Notre Dame game is still on the minds of college football fans and for good reason.
Saturday night's electric atmosphere made it tough to beat this season with record crowds and down-to-the-wire finish. A record crowd of 93,246 people packed Sanford Stadium to see the Dawgs hold on in the final seconds for a 23-17 win over the Fighting Irish.
Despite the loss, Notre Dame fans are thanking Georgia fans for the Southern hospitality shown all weekend in Athens.
One Notre Dame trustee and board member decided to pay respect by placing a full-page ad in the Athens Banner-Herald. Check it out:
Notre Dame trustee Jimmy Dunne placed an ad in the Athens Banner-Herald celebrating a great weekend. Thanks for the hospitality @UniversityofGA! pic.twitter.com/fPXdVIzyQq— Notre Dame (@NotreDame) September 25, 2019
"Congratulations to Coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs on a hard-fought victory. On behalf of the Notre Dame visitors, we want to thank everyone in the Georgia community for being great hosts and for all their wonderful hospitality. It was a very special weekend in Athens. Hopefully the results will be different the next time we meet! Go Irish! Go Dawgs! Jimmy Dunne and the Notre Dame fans."
This is a classy gesture from Notre Dame fans and also shows how fun this series has been for both fan bases. Right now, Georgia and Notre Dame aren't scheduled to meet for any future games.
