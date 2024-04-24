NFL Draft 2024: What do the Falcons do with the No. 8 pick for third year in a row?

ATLANTA — It’s not every day the Atlanta Falcons can say that coming off of a non-playoff season they only have a few positions of need in the NFL Draft.

Coming off of a 7-10 season in 2023, the Falcons have been very busy during the free agency period, highlighted by their signing of former Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins.

Add in WR Darnell Mooney, TE Charlie Woerner, and deals to bring back LB Nate Landman and DT Kentavius Street and the need for depth becomes different than it would without them.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As things sit heading into the 2024 draft, the Falcons have the No. 8 pick. Before the Cousins signing, speculation was Atlanta was in the market for a quarterback. And while they still may add depth at QB, it’s no longer the top priority.

Many of the “draft-guru’s” think new Head Coach Raheem Morris and GM Terry Fontenot will look to upgrade the pass rush. The belief is Alabama LB Dallas Turner or UCLA Edge Rushers Laiatau Latu could be the choice.

Of course, they could take a cornerback. Quinyon Mitchell from Toledo according to Scouts is the highest-rated one on the board.

TRENDING STORIES:

Because the Falcons are in a position where they have more specific needs, many experts believe they may be open to trading the 8th pick for more capital later in the draft.

Several teams could be trade partners: The Vikings, Broncos and Raiders are among several teams looking to move up in the draft. With several highly rated quarterbacks in line to be picked early, they could be willing to make a deal.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

You can watch the 2024 NFL Draft from Detroit beginning Thursday night on Channel 2.

Channel 2 Sports Anchor Alison Mastrangelo will be in the Motor City to see what the Falcons do along with reports on college players from around the state of Georgia who may get to hear their names get called from the podium.

Historians, former NFL players discuss diversity, after Falcons hire 1st full time Black coach

©2023 Cox Media Group