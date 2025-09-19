Falcons cut kicker Younghoe Koo and turn to Parker Romo

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have turned to kicker Parker Romo on a full-time basis.

The Falcons released Younghoe Koo on Friday and signed Romo to the active roster, presumably for the foreseeable future.

Falcons Vikings Football Atlanta Falcons place-kicker Parker Romo (39) celebrates a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Minneapolis. (Mike Stewart/AP)

The Peachtree City, Georgia, native was elevated from the practice squad last week and hit all five of his field-goal attempts in a 22-6 victory at Minnesota, his former team. He made 11 of 12 field goals in four games with the Vikings last season.

Romo also has spent time with New Orleans, Detroit, Chicago and New England.

Koo missed a last-second, 44-yard field goal in a 23-20 loss to Tampa Bay in Week 1. He also missed a career-high nine field goals in 2024.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group