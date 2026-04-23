A new players' group launches to try to challenge FIFPRO's global union role

MADRID — A new international group representing soccer players launched on Thursday as a rival to long established global union FIFPRO, which has been in dispute with FIFA.

The Association of International Footballers (AIF) was founded in Madrid by David Aganzo, president of the new group that claims it will represent nearly 30,000 players. Aganzo also leads the players' association in Spain (AFE) and was ousted as FIFPRO president in 2024.

Aganzo and other officials twice last year met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in what was widely seen as a challenge by the world soccer body to Netherlands-based FIFPRO's mandate to represent players worldwide.

FIFA is the subject of a formal complaint made 18 months ago to the European Commission in Brussels by FIFPRO's European division and the European Leagues group. The filing challenges the quality of FIFA's governance and consultation with stakeholders.

FIFA said on Thursday it was made aware of the creation of AIF and remained "committed to open and constructive engagement with football stakeholders that uphold core principles, including representativeness.”

FIFPRO criticized the new group.

“FIFPRO recognises the strong work over several decades of AFE for men’s football players in Spain,” it said in a statement. “However, the concept announced in Madrid by its current president appears nothing more than a speculative attempt to boost his own standing through a group which lacks the fundamental legitimacy to represent professional footballers globally.”

FIFPRO said the new concept was “driven by personal motives rather than a mandate from players around the world.”

Aganzo said the new model for a players' union was needed in part because players' voices were not being heard through FIFPRO. The new group said women's players also needed stronger representation.

“Soccer players need a stronger voice,” Aganzo said. “They don't have the possibility to make decisions. AIF has been created to fight for them.”

FIFPRO said Aganzo "has engaged with groups that fail to meet basic standards of player representation," which it said must “be responsible and sustainable, built from the players up, through collective structures that ensure independence, legitimacy and accountability.”

“Such an approach to player representation is not in the best interests of professional footballers.”

FIFPRO claims its role is based on a mandate from 70 national player associations representing more than 60,000 footballers and is formally recognised by the European Union and international football governing bodies and stakeholders.

AIF will be governed by members from unions in Spain, Brazil, Mexico and Switzerland.

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