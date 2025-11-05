Hawks offer new technology for fans who are blind, have low vision to feel closer to the game

The Atlanta Hawks have announced a new partnership to help enhance the game experience for fans who are blind or have low vision.

The Hawks and Ticketmaster will offer five OneCourt devices at all home games. The Hawks are the first professional sports team in Atlanta to provide this technology at every home game.

OneCourt devices convert real-time data during the game into trackable vibrations, allowing fans to experience the game through touch and sound.

Users will also get play-by-play commentary and score updates through an earpiece.

“We believe every fan deserves to feel the thrill, passion and excitement of the games when they make the trek down to State Farm Arena,” said Fred Ravenell, Hawks and State Farm Arena Senior Vice President of Guest Experience Operations.

Approximately 2.8% of Georgians have a vision disability as of 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“Partnering with the Atlanta Hawks marks another powerful step toward a world where every fan can truly feel the game,” said Jerred Mace, CEO of OneCourt.

The five OneCourt devices will be available free of charge to guests attending Hawks home games.

They will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the Guest Services Centers located across from Sections 121 and 122 in the arena.

It’s the next step in the Hawks’ mission to become more inclusive after State Farm Arena introduced a sensory room.

