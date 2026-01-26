Atlanta Hawks move up time for Monday’s game against Indiana Pacers

NBA officials changed the game time for Monday’s tilt between the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers.

Because of the icy weather, the Hawks and Pacers will now tip off at 1:30 p.m. instead of 7:30 p.m.

The Hawks say doors will open at 12:30 p.m. for fans who make the trek to State Farm Arena. All original tickets and parking will be valid for getting into the game, including any tickets that are transferred.

The Hawks are coming off a 110-103 road win over Phoenix, which snapped a five-game losing streak.

