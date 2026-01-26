Atllanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks move up time for Monday’s game against Indiana Pacers

Detroit Pistons v Atlanta Hawks ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 22: Jalen Johnson #1 of the Atlanta Hawks drives to the basket during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at State Farm Arena on January 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

NBA officials changed the game time for Monday’s tilt between the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers.

Because of the icy weather, the Hawks and Pacers will now tip off at 1:30 p.m. instead of 7:30 p.m.

The Hawks say doors will open at 12:30 p.m. for fans who make the trek to State Farm Arena. All original tickets and parking will be valid for getting into the game, including any tickets that are transferred.

The Hawks are coming off a 110-103 road win over Phoenix, which snapped a five-game losing streak.

