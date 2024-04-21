Ronald Acuña Jr. ties Braves franchise record for career stolen bases in Atlanta era

ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. isn’t done running any time soon. The Braves outfielder tied the Atlanta franchise record for career stolen bases on Saturday night.

Acuña stole third base in the first inning to tie the Atlanta-era record held by Rafael Furcal with 189 career stolen bases.

Acuña ranks 11th in franchise history for stolen bases with the team’s combined history in Atlanta, Milwaukee and Boston. The overall franchise record belongs to Herman Long who had 434 steals for the Boston Braves from 1890-1902.

Ronald Acuña Jr. has tied Rafael Furcal's franchise record for the most career stolen bases in the Atlanta era. pic.twitter.com/IuEpIMULZF — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) April 20, 2024

Acuña is coming off a record-setting season hitting 41 home runs and stealing 73 bases. It’s something that had never been done before in baseball. Will he top the stolen bases numbers he put up last year?

Acuña has said anything is possible as long as he stays healthy.

The outfielder will have a chance at the Atlanta record for stolen bases on Sunday when the Braves look to sweep the defending World Series champions Texas Rangers.

