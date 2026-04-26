Humbled Brian Snitker inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Braves manager Brian Snitker sat up behind the podium in the press conference room at Truist Park one more time, and this time he was wearing a suit instead of a uniform.

With his family in the front two rows, Snitker reflected prior to his induction as the 42nd member of the Braves Hall of Fame before Atlanta played the Philadelphia Phillies. Even his son Troy Snitker, the Mets hitting coach who caught a last-minute flight after the Mets were postponed Saturday, was unexpectedly in attendance.

“It’s humbling, and just it’s a great feeling,” Snitker said. “Honestly feels really good to be in the presence of all (the inductees), those legendary Braves guys.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Snitker, 70, is in his 50th year with the organization, which includes managing for 10 years from 2016-2025. He skippered the Braves to the 2021 World Series title and reached the playoffs seven times. The Braves won the NL East six straight years under Snitker and his career record was 811-668.

Snitker’s scheduled pregame ceremony was moved indoors due to a steady drizzle at Truist Park that led to a rain delay. It was broadcast on the center field video board and included speeches from Chipper Jones, Terry Pendleton and Jeff Francoeur.

The Braves were besieged with injuries in Snitker’s final season when they finished 76-86. He stepped down on Oct. 1, 2025, and a month later the Braves hired his longtime bench coach Walt Weiss to be the new manager.

The transition has been better than even the staunchest Braves fan could have hoped for. Despite injuries to major pieces of the projected starting rotation, the Braves entered Saturday’s game at an MLB-best 19-8 and held a 6-game lead in the NL East.

“(Snitker) was around in spring training, and he’s been around here during the season, so we do a lot of the same things that he was wanting us to do when he was manager,” said center fielder Michael Harris II. “So yeah, it means a lot to this team and most of the guys that are here (played for him). Walt’s done a good job. And I know that’s because he’s been tag teaming with Snit over these years.”

As well as the Braves have performed this season, Saturday was about looking back at Snitker’s accomplishments in all of his roles with the organization. He is serving as senior adviser in the front office in 2026, which extends his career to 50 years with the Braves.

“I wasn’t doing anything but trying to be me,” Snitker said. “I’ve never tried to put on airs. I’ve never tried to be anybody but me. As a manager, I was talking about this with somebody last night, we have to do things the way we do them, because that’s how we do them. And I didn’t want to change. I just want to be the same guy every day. I know how hard this game is.”

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group