Mbappé starts for France in third-place match vs. England, while Kane and Bellingham sit

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — France's Kylian Mbappé was in the starting lineup for his squad's third-place World Cup match against England on Saturday as he continues his chase for a second Golden Boot.

Mbappé, who won the Golden Boot at the World Cup four years ago in Qatar, is in a tight race with Argentina's Lionel Messi for the award, given to the tournament's top scorer. Mbappé and Messi have eight goals each.

Messi holds the first tiebreaker with a 4-3 lead in assists. He and defending champion Argentina will face Spain in Sunday's final.

Meanwhile, England stars Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane were not in the starting lineup. They have six goals apiece.

Both teams in Saturday's third-place match have said they'd rather be playing on Sunday. France lost to Spain in the semifinals and squandered its chance at reaching a third straight World Cup final. England blew a 1-0 lead against Argentina.

Still, Mbappé and his teammates arrived at Hard Rock Stadium in hopes of delivering one last win for Didier Deschamps, who was set to coach his final game for France.

___

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.