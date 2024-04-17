Who should be named the Montlick Injury Attorneys Male Athlete of the Year?

ATLANTA — Who will be crowned the Female Athlete of the year and win $5,000 for their school?

Montlick Injury Attorneys honors the best high school athletes on the field and in the community with the Athlete of the Week and the Athletes of the Year.

WATCH: See the nominees Athlete of the Week segments here

Past Athletes of the Week include Trevor Lawrence, from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cartersville High School; Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Holy Spirit Prep; and Derrick Brown, from the Carolina Panthers and Lanier High School.

During the 2023-24 school year, WSB-TV highlighted 33 male and female athletes who are the best of the best. Now, you get to vote for the Athletes of the Year.

The winner will take home a trophy recognizing the honor, and the winner’s school will take home $5,000 from Montlick Injury Attorneys.

Voting closes May 6 at 12:00pm.

Voting will determine the top three finalists. A panel of judges selected by sponsors will judge the finalists and select a winner.

Double-click the photo of your choice to vote. (If you don’t see the voting block below, refresh the page.)

2022/23 Athletes of the Year

Female-Noelle Igberaese, Dacula

Male-Colin Houck, Parkview





2021/22 Athletes of the Year

Female-Averi Cline, Lambert High School

Male-Termarr Johnson, Mays High School





2020/21 Athletes of the Year

Female-Raven Johnson, Westlake High School

Male-Bubba Chandler, North Oconee High School





2019/20 Athletes of the Year

Female-Emily Wilkie, Creekview High School

Male-Jordan Walker, Decatur High School





2018/19 Athletes of the Year

Female-Kelley Lynch, East Coweta High School

Male-Harry Miller, Buford High School





2017 Athlete of the Year-Matthew Hill, Brookwood High School

2016 Athlete of the Year-Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville High School

2015 Athlete of the Year-Derrick Brown, Lanier High School

2014 Athlete of the Year-Andrew Harris, Cherokee High School

2013 Athlete of the Year-Nick Ruffin, St. Pius X School

2012 Athlete of the Year-Travis Marshall, Chattahoochee High School

2011 Athlete of the Year-Marcus Sayles, Chattahoochee High School

2010 Athlete of the Year-Alex Chisum, Sandy Creek High School

Cox Media Group