0 UGA, Georgia Tech land new players during early signing period

Over the next three days, many high school football players will sign a National Letter of Intent, declaring where they will play college football.

It's a big year for both UGA and Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs will try and land a few more players to help Kirby Smart's team take the next step and win the National Championship. Meanwhile, it's a new era at Georgia Tech as Geoff Collins has taken over for Paul Johnson.

FOLLOW WSBTV Sports on Twitter for all the latest news.

He's dominated high school football since he was a freshman!

Now @walton_raiders' @domblaylock_1 is off to @FootballUGA!

The WR ranks as 1 of the top 35 high school football players, regardless of position, in America!

Congrats!

More signings: https://t.co/9l4Mh0EBSg pic.twitter.com/EHPBMJNk3c — WSB-TV Sports Zone (@WSBTVsports) December 19, 2018

UGA has signed:

• Nolan Smith, 5-star defensive end, Bradenton, Fla., No. 1 player in the country • Ryland Goede, 4-star tight end, Acworth, No. 196 player in the country • Warren McClendon, 4-star offensive tackle, Brunswick, No. 235 player in the country • Xavier Truss, 4-star offensive tackle, Warwick, Rhode Island, No. 139 player in the country • Travon Walker, 5-star defensive tackle, Thomaston, No. 24 player in the country • Dominick Blaylock, 5-star wide receiver, Marietta, No. 34 player in the country • Bill Norton, 4-star defensive end, Memphis, No. 129 player in the country Here's who else the Bulldogs expect to sign: • Lewis Cine, 4-star safety, Cedar Hill, Texas, No. 66 player in the country

• Rian Davis, 4-star linebacker, Apopka, Fla., No. 90 player in the country

• Trezmen Marshall, 4-star linebacker, Homerville, No. 122 player in the country • Kenny McIntosh, 4-star running back, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., No. 179 player in the country

• Makiya Tongue, 4-star athlete, Baton Rouge, La., No. 209 player in the country

• John Rhys Plumlee, 4-star quarterback, Hattiesburg, Miss., No. 265 player in the country

• Zion Logue, 4-star defensive tackle, Lebanon, Tenn., No. 344 player in the country

• Tymon Mitchell, 3-star defensive tackle, Nashville, No. 418 player in the country

The state champ is headed to @GeorgiaTechFB!@MiltonEagles_FB's @jor_yates just won a state title and now he's off to play QB for Geoff Collins at Tech.

More from today's early signing period: https://t.co/y5N857s6GD pic.twitter.com/9AutLS2Kb5 — WSB-TV Sports Zone (@WSBTVsports) December 19, 2018

Georgia Tech has signed:

• Demetrius Knight, quarterback, Henry County (Strong Rock Christian)

• Kenan Johnson, defensive back, Minneola, Fla.

• Chico Bennett, linebacker, Ashburn, Va.

• Tony Amerson, running back, Montgomery, Ala.

• Wesley Walker, defensive back, Nashville

• Kalani Norris, wide receiver, Miami

• Dylan Deveney, tight end, Medford, N.J.

• Jeremiah Smith, defensive back, Grayson (Grayson)

• Jordan Huff, defensive back, Madison, Ga. (Morgan County)

• Jordan Yates, quarterback, Alpharetta (Milton)

• D’Quan Douse, defensive lineman, Savannah (Calvary Day School)

• Zach Owens, wide receiver, Marietta (Pope)

• Jamal Camp, defensive lineman, Cumming (South Forsyth)

• Ahmarean Brown, wide receiver, Tampa (Jefferson)

• Devin Ellison, running back, St. John's (Bartram Trail)

Here are the undecided potential stars who could help propel the Bulldogs to the No. 2 overall recruiting class of 2019 and their expected announcement times:

• Zach Calzada, 3-star quarterback, 9:30 a.m.: Calzada is from Buford and played at Lanier High School. He is the No. 18 pro-style quarterback in the country.

• Noah Cain, 4-star running back, 11:05 a.m.: Cain is the No. 7 running back in the country and played at IMG Academy. Penn State and Texas could also be likely destinations.

• Trey Sanders, 5-star running back, 1:20 p.m.: Sanders is the nation’s No. 1 running back in the country and will announce his decision from Port St. Joe, Fla. Georgia, Alabama and Florida are the lead contenders for Sanders.

• Nakobe Dean, 5-star linebacker, 2 p.m.: Dean, the nation’s top inside linebacker, is from Horn Lake, Miss. Dean is choosing between Georgia, Alabama and Ole Miss.

• Evan Neal, 5-star offensive tackle, 2:45 p.m.: Neal — who was teammates at IMG Academy with Sanders, Cain and Nolan Smith — is the No. 20 ranked player in the country and No. 5 offensive tackle. He will be deciding between Alabama, Georgia and Miami.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.