UGA, Georgia Tech land new players during early signing period

    Over the next three days, many high school football players will sign a National Letter of Intent, declaring where they will play college football.

    It's a big year for both UGA and Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs will try and land a few more players to help Kirby Smart's team take the next step and win the National Championship. Meanwhile, it's a new era at Georgia Tech as Geoff Collins has taken over for Paul Johnson.

    UGA has signed:

    • Nolan Smith, 5-star defensive end, Bradenton, Fla., No. 1 player in the country  

    • Ryland Goede, 4-star tight end, Acworth, No. 196 player in the country 

    • Warren McClendon, 4-star offensive tackle, Brunswick, No. 235 player in the country

    • Xavier Truss, 4-star offensive tackle, Warwick, Rhode Island, No. 139 player in the country 

    • Travon Walker, 5-star defensive tackle, Thomaston, No. 24 player in the country

    • Dominick Blaylock, 5-star wide receiver, Marietta, No. 34 player in the country

    • Bill Norton, 4-star defensive end, Memphis, No. 129 player in the country 

    Here's who else the Bulldogs expect to sign:

    • Lewis Cine, 4-star safety, Cedar Hill, Texas, No. 66 player in the country 
    • Rian Davis, 4-star linebacker, Apopka, Fla., No. 90 player in the country 
    • Trezmen Marshall, 4-star linebacker, Homerville, No. 122 player in the country 

    • Kenny McIntosh, 4-star running back, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., No. 179 player in the country
    • Makiya Tongue, 4-star athlete, Baton Rouge, La., No. 209 player in the country 
    • John Rhys Plumlee, 4-star quarterback, Hattiesburg, Miss., No. 265 player in the country 
    • Zion Logue, 4-star defensive tackle, Lebanon, Tenn., No. 344 player in the country 
    • Tymon Mitchell, 3-star defensive tackle, Nashville, No. 418 player in the country

     

    Georgia Tech has signed:

    • Demetrius Knight, quarterback, Henry County (Strong Rock Christian)

    Kenan Johnson, defensive back, Minneola, Fla.

    Chico Bennett, linebacker, Ashburn, Va.

    Tony Amerson, running back, Montgomery, Ala.

    Wesley Walker, defensive back, Nashville

    • Kalani Norris, wide receiver, Miami

    • Dylan Deveney, tight end, Medford, N.J.

    • Jeremiah Smith, defensive back, Grayson (Grayson)

    • Jordan Huff, defensive back, Madison, Ga. (Morgan County)

    • Jordan Yates, quarterback, Alpharetta (Milton)

    • D’Quan Douse, defensive lineman, Savannah (Calvary Day School)

    • Zach Owens, wide receiver, Marietta (Pope)

    • Jamal Camp, defensive lineman, Cumming (South Forsyth)

    • Ahmarean Brown, wide receiver, Tampa (Jefferson)

    • Devin Ellison, running back, St. John's (Bartram Trail)

    Here are the undecided potential stars who could help propel the Bulldogs to the No. 2 overall recruiting class of 2019 and their expected announcement times: 

    • Zach Calzada, 3-star quarterback, 9:30 a.m.: Calzada is from Buford and played at Lanier High School. He is the No. 18 pro-style quarterback in the country. 
    • Noah Cain, 4-star running back, 11:05 a.m.: Cain is the No. 7 running back in the country and played at IMG Academy. Penn State and Texas could also be likely destinations. 

    • Trey Sanders, 5-star running back, 1:20 p.m.: Sanders is the nation’s No. 1 running back in the country and will announce his decision from Port St. Joe, Fla. Georgia, Alabama and Florida are the lead contenders for Sanders. 
    • Nakobe Dean, 5-star linebacker, 2 p.m.: Dean, the nation’s top inside linebacker, is from Horn Lake, Miss. Dean is choosing between Georgia, Alabama and Ole Miss. 
    • Evan Neal, 5-star offensive tackle, 2:45 p.m.: Neal — who was teammates at IMG Academy with Sanders, Cain and Nolan Smith — is the No. 20 ranked player in the country and No. 5 offensive tackle. He will be deciding between Alabama, Georgia and Miami. 

