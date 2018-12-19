0
UGA, Georgia Tech land new players during early signing period
Over the next three days, many high school football players will sign a National Letter of Intent, declaring where they will play college football.
It's a big year for both UGA and Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs will try and land a few more players to help Kirby Smart's team take the next step and win the National Championship. Meanwhile, it's a new era at Georgia Tech as Geoff Collins has taken over for Paul Johnson.
UGA has signed:
• Nolan Smith, 5-star defensive end, Bradenton, Fla., No. 1 player in the country
• Ryland Goede, 4-star tight end, Acworth, No. 196 player in the country
• Warren McClendon, 4-star offensive tackle, Brunswick, No. 235 player in the country
• Xavier Truss, 4-star offensive tackle, Warwick, Rhode Island, No. 139 player in the country
• Travon Walker, 5-star defensive tackle, Thomaston, No. 24 player in the country
• Dominick Blaylock, 5-star wide receiver, Marietta, No. 34 player in the country
• Bill Norton, 4-star defensive end, Memphis, No. 129 player in the country
Here's who else the Bulldogs expect to sign:
• Lewis Cine, 4-star safety, Cedar Hill, Texas, No. 66 player in the country
• Rian Davis, 4-star linebacker, Apopka, Fla., No. 90 player in the country
• Trezmen Marshall, 4-star linebacker, Homerville, No. 122 player in the country
• Kenny McIntosh, 4-star running back, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., No. 179 player in the country
• Makiya Tongue, 4-star athlete, Baton Rouge, La., No. 209 player in the country
• John Rhys Plumlee, 4-star quarterback, Hattiesburg, Miss., No. 265 player in the country
• Zion Logue, 4-star defensive tackle, Lebanon, Tenn., No. 344 player in the country
• Tymon Mitchell, 3-star defensive tackle, Nashville, No. 418 player in the country
Georgia Tech has signed:
• Demetrius Knight, quarterback, Henry County (Strong Rock Christian)
• Kenan Johnson, defensive back, Minneola, Fla.
• Chico Bennett, linebacker, Ashburn, Va.
• Tony Amerson, running back, Montgomery, Ala.
• Wesley Walker, defensive back, Nashville
• Kalani Norris, wide receiver, Miami
• Dylan Deveney, tight end, Medford, N.J.
• Jeremiah Smith, defensive back, Grayson (Grayson)
• Jordan Huff, defensive back, Madison, Ga. (Morgan County)
• Jordan Yates, quarterback, Alpharetta (Milton)
• D’Quan Douse, defensive lineman, Savannah (Calvary Day School)
• Zach Owens, wide receiver, Marietta (Pope)
• Jamal Camp, defensive lineman, Cumming (South Forsyth)
• Ahmarean Brown, wide receiver, Tampa (Jefferson)
• Devin Ellison, running back, St. John's (Bartram Trail)
Here are the undecided potential stars who could help propel the Bulldogs to the No. 2 overall recruiting class of 2019 and their expected announcement times:
• Zach Calzada, 3-star quarterback, 9:30 a.m.: Calzada is from Buford and played at Lanier High School. He is the No. 18 pro-style quarterback in the country.
• Noah Cain, 4-star running back, 11:05 a.m.: Cain is the No. 7 running back in the country and played at IMG Academy. Penn State and Texas could also be likely destinations.
• Trey Sanders, 5-star running back, 1:20 p.m.: Sanders is the nation’s No. 1 running back in the country and will announce his decision from Port St. Joe, Fla. Georgia, Alabama and Florida are the lead contenders for Sanders.
• Nakobe Dean, 5-star linebacker, 2 p.m.: Dean, the nation’s top inside linebacker, is from Horn Lake, Miss. Dean is choosing between Georgia, Alabama and Ole Miss.
• Evan Neal, 5-star offensive tackle, 2:45 p.m.: Neal — who was teammates at IMG Academy with Sanders, Cain and Nolan Smith — is the No. 20 ranked player in the country and No. 5 offensive tackle. He will be deciding between Alabama, Georgia and Miami.
