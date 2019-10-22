0 Here's how the top 10 high school football teams fared this Friday

A look at how top teams performed in Week 9 of Georgia high school football:

Class AAAAAAA

1. (1) Lowndes (8-0)

Last week: Beat Tift County 28-0. After a scoreless first half, Jacurri Brown threw a 64-yard TD pass to Dominique Marshall two minutes into the second. Lowndes held Tift to 93 yards rushing and 3-of-13 passing for 25 yards and two interceptions, one returned by Tiberius Drocea for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Camden County (7-1)

2. (2) McEachern (7-0)

Last week: Beat Marietta 14-12. Carlos Del Rio-Wilson scored on two 1-yard quarterback sneaks in the final 8:07 after McEachern had failed to score on four previous drives inside Marietta's 30-yard line. Marietta scored with 19 seconds left but was stopped on its two-point conversion attempt. Del Rio-Wilson was 18-of-25 passing for 166 yards and rushed for 78 yards. Jordon Simmons rushed for 94 yards on 19 carries. Next: Friday at Kennesaw Mountain (0-7)

3. (3) Colquitt County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Camden County 34-17. Jaycee Harden was 20-of-29 passing for 299 yards and three touchdowns, and Daijun Edwards scored two touchdowns from the wildcat formation in the fourth quarter to break open what had been a 20-17 game. Next: Friday vs. Tift County (3-5)

4. (4) Grayson (6-1)

Last week: Beat Archer 34-31. Garwood Collins kicked a 28-yard field goal in overtime, and Logan Daniels and Jamal Haynes got a piece of Archer's 32-yard attempt to tie the game. Lafayette Gurvin rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. C.J. Dixon was 20-of-45 passing for 201 yards and one touchdown, one a 5-yarder to Darius Daniels to force the 31-31 tie in regulation. Next: Friday at Newton (5-2)

5. (6) North Gwinnett (7-1)

Last week: Beat Collins Hill 23-8. North Gwinnett had five sacks and a safety and forced three intentional-grounding penalties and held Collins Hill to minus-29 yards rushing. J.C. Martin was 11-of-16 passing for 118 yards. Devin Crosby rushed for 71 yards. Next: Friday at Duluth (1-6)

6. (7) Hillgrove (6-1)

Last week: Beat Kennesaw Mountain 37-14. Hillgrove led only 9-6 at halftime after recovering a Kennesaw Mountain fumble in the red zone but outscored the Mustangs 28-0 in the third quarter. James Maddox rushed for 78 yards and caught a 25-yard TD pass. Matthew McCravy was 11-of-20 passing for 248 yards and rushed for 54 yards. Next: Friday vs. North Paulding (5-2)

7. (5) Marietta (5-2)

Last week: Lost to McEachern 14-12. Marietta scored on a 70-yard drive to open the game, then again with 19 seconds left, but missed an extra point and two-point conversion. Harrison Bailey was 12-of-20 passing for 197 yards. Next: Friday at North Cobb (6-1)

8. (8) Parkview (6-1)

Last week: Beat Berkmar 59-0. Parkview led 52-0 at halftime. Cody Brown rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Next: Friday vs. Brookwood (4-3)

9. (9) Archer (4-3)

Last week: Lost to Grayson 34-31. Archer took a 31-24 lead on Schmari Campbell's 22-yard run with 2:12 left but surrendered a tying TD drive, then had its field goal blocked in overtime, giving Grayson the victory. Carter Peevy was 15-of-23 passing for 231 yards. Trey Messer had nine receptions for 137 yards. Next: Friday vs. Rockdale County (4-3)

10. (10) Camden County (7-1)

Last week: Lost to Colquitt County 34-17. Camden County led 7-0 a minute into the game and trailed only 20-17 entering the fourth quarter when it finally lost grip of the rope. Jamie Felix rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Next: Friday vs. Lowndes (8-0)

Class AAAAAA

1. (1) Dacula (7-0)

Last week: Beat Apalachee 43-0. Trenton Jones rushed for 106 yards on 16 carries. Chris Scott had four receptions for 121 yards and a TD, one covering 87 yards. Next: Friday vs. Habersham Central (3-4)

2. (2) Valdosta (7-1)

Last week: Beat Coffee 28-7. Javonte Sherman had five receptions for 188 yards and touchdowns of 96 and 65 yards. Tate Rodemaker was 21-of-34 passing for 323 yards passing and three touchdowns. Jadarian Rhym had two interceptions. Next: Friday vs. Lee County (6-1)

3. (3) Harrison (8-0)

Last week: Beat Osborne 44-0. Harrison led 27-0 in the first quarter. Harrison had 342 yards on 33 plays from scrimmage. Malakai Taft had three receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Twenty-five Hoyas were credited with tackles. Next: Nov. 1 vs. Sequoyah (4-3)

4. (4) Lee County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 35-0. Kyle Toole was 15-of-26 passing for 209 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 82 yards on seven carries. James Hopson and Chauncey Magwood each had 80 yards receiving. Next: Friday at Valdosta (7-1)

5. (5) Lanier (7-0)

Last week: Beat Winder-Barrow 27-7. Jamar Rucks had three sacks, and Lanier held Winder-Barrow to less than 150 yards of total offense. Taj Barnes ran for 131 yards on 31 carries. Next: Friday at Apalachee (2-5)

6. (6) Coffee (6-2)

Last week: Lost to Valdosta 28-7. Zay Simpson threw an 85-yard TD pass to Jaylen Suggs to tie the game 7-7 in the first quarter, but Coffee was held to 214 yards of total offense despite that. Next: Friday vs. Houston County (4-3)

7. (10) Johns Creek (6-1)

Last week: Beat Cambridge 57-20. Johns Creek stuffed Cambridge for minus-36 rushing yards. Charlie Leon had three sacks. Jake Beck returned an interception for a touchdown. Justin Campbell had six catches for 141 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Centennial (0-7)

8. (7) Allatoona (4-2-1)

Last week: Tied Hapeville Charter 21-21. Allatoona trailed 21-10 in the fourth quarter but tied the game with a 7-yard run by Alex Wilson, a two-point conversion and then a 29-yard field goal by Jude Kelley with 2:43 left. Wilson rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries. Allatoona was just 6-of-14 passing for 65 yards. Next: Friday vs. Osborne (0-8)

9. (9) South Paulding (6-1)

Last week: Beat New Manchester 49-35. South Paulding led 49-14 entering the fourth quarter. Austin Seymour was 28-of-34 passing for 332 yards and four touchdowns, two to Miles Campbell. Thomas Marshall rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns and caught seven passes for 68 yards. Next: Friday at Mays (6-1)

10. (NR) Mays (6-1)

Last week: Beat Creekside 28-12. His team leading 14-12, Tyree Nelson broke off a 77-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to put Mays in control. Mays ended defending Region 5 champion Creekside's 10-game winning streak in region games and now stands tied with South Paulding atop the standings at 5-0 in region play. Next: Friday vs. South Paulding (6-1)

Out: No. 8 Dalton (6-2)

Class AAAAA

1. (1) Buford (8-0)

Last week: Beat Loganville 30-7. Gabe Ervin rushed for 171 yards on 22 carries, and Elijah Turner ran for 151 on 19. The win left Buford as the only team without a region loss in Region 8. Next: Nov. 1 at Walnut Grove (0-8)

2. (2) Carrollton (8-0)

Last week: Beat Kell 34-14. Myles Morris was 14-of-24 passing for 248 yards, and Terrell Carmichael had six receptions for 119 yards. Carrollton had six sacks, two each by Brock Bibbee and Malachi Moten. Christian Ramsey and Zantavious Graham had interceptions. Next: Nov. 1 vs. Paulding County (3-4)

3. (3) Jones County (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Eagle's Landing (2-5)

4. (4) Warner Robins (7-1)

Last week: Beat Thomas County Central 45-10. Warner Robins had 483 yards of total offense, 304 rushing. James Smith ran for 104 yards on 15 carries. Jalen Addie was 10-of-13 passing for 157 yards and rushed for 49. Marcayll Jones had 147 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on six touches. Next: Friday at Bainbridge (5-2)

5. (5) Dutchtown (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Stockbridge (6-1)

6. (6) Rome (6-2)

Last week: Beat Paulding County 51-14. Ahijah Blackwell rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Rome had 362 total yards on just 23 offensive plays and led 44-14 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Hiram (5-2)

7. (8) Wayne County (6-1)

Last week: Beat South Effingham 31-28. Presley Cain kicked a 27-yard field goal in overtime, and Treyvon Chancey blocked South Effingham's field-goal attempt to the game. Trey Pierce was 9-of-16 passing for 221 yards and a touchdown. Shamar Taylor had five receptions for 152 yards. Kalijah Hartzog returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. New Hampstead (3-4)

8. (9) Veterans (7-1)

Last week: Beat Harris County 23-13. Veterans trailed 13-0 but scored the final 23 points. Lebron Fields rushed for 199 yards on 21 carries. Daniel Gibbs made two 48-yard field goals. Next: Nov. 1 at Thomas County Central (5-2)

9. (10) Ware County (4-3)

Last week: Beat Statesboro 16-7. Ware led in total offense 200-176 in winning a defensive struggle despite three lost fumbles. One fumble was lost on a gutsy decision to go for a fourth-and-inches from Ware's own 15-yard line in the first half. Ware got the first, but lost the ball. QB Thomas Castellanos scored on a 6-yard run with 6:51 left in the third quarter to break a 7-7 tie, and Ware later got a safety from Laderic Castellanos. Next: Friday vs. South Effingham (6-2)

10. (7) Kell (5-2)

Last week: Lost to Carrollton 34-14. Kell led in total yards 326-275 but lost the turnover battle 3-0. David Mbadinga rushed for 118 yards on 17 carries. Corbin LaFrance threw for 180 yards but was intercepted twice and sacked six times. Next: Friday at Cass (3-5)

Class AAAA

1. (1) Marist (8-0)

Last week: Beat Denmark 37-14. Connor Cigelske rushed for 135 yards and passed for 121. Marist took a 16-0 lead on Cigelske's 1-yard run late in the first half. Tyler Hare returned a fumble 73 yards for a touchdown and a 37-7 lead with 6:32 left. Next: Friday at Flowery Branch (6-1)

2. (2) Cartersville (8-0)

Last week: Beat Sandy Creek 52-42. Cartersville broke open what was a 28-28 game in the second quarter by scoring the next 24 points. Tee Webb was 19-of-29 passing for 316 yards and three touchdowns. Sam Phillips had 11 receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Evan Slocum rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. It was the 56th consecutive regular-season victory over Cartersville. That's two short of Camden County's state record. Next: Friday vs. Chapel Hill (4-3)

3. (3) Woodward Academy (7-0)

Last week: Beat Hampton 49-0. Mike Wright was 13-of-16 passing for 149 yards and a touchdown. Damari Alston rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Salem (1-6)

4. (5) Blessed Trinity (6-1)

Last week: Beat Flowery Branch 20-17. Justice Haynes scored from the 1-yard line in overtime after Flowery Branch had kicked a field goal. It was the second straight season that Blessed Trinity had beaten the Falcons in an extra period. The key play this time came in the final minute of regulation when Blessed Trinity stopped a fourth-and-inches from its 13-yard line. Haynes rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Carson Harof had 92 yards receiving and a 47-yard touchdown. Blessed Trinity led 266-193 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Chestatee (1-6)

5. (4) Sandy Creek (6-1)

Last week: Lost to Cartersville 52-42. Matt Williams was 24-of-41 passing for 461 yards and three touchdowns in the losing cause. Ahmad Jackson had four receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown. Rashad Amos rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns and had four catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. LaGrange (2-5)

6. (6) Flowery Branch (6-1)

Last week: Lost to Blessed Trinity 20-17. Flowery Branch went for a fourth-and-1 at Blessed Trinity's 13-yard line in the final minute of regulation and failed, then lost in overtime. Next: Friday vs. Marist (8-0)

7. (7) Burke County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Richmond Academy 41-6. Leon McGee rushed for 132 yards, and Burke County ran for 412 as a team while going 6-for-6 passing for 103 yards. Next: Friday vs. Baldwin (2-6)

8. (8) North Oconee (8-0)

Last week: Beat St. Pius 44-0. Bubba Chandler was 18-of-27 passing for 313 yards and six touchdowns, two each to Eli Warrington and Bennett Toci. Warrington also blocked a punt. North Oconee held St. Pius to 70 yards of total offense. Woody Banks had 12 tackles, two QB pressures and a sack. Next: Friday at Stephens County (1-6)

9. (10) Oconee County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Stephens County 41-14. Max Johnson was 12-of-18 passing for 159 yards and had three first-half touchdown passes to Ben Noland, who had six receptions for 91 yards. West Weeks and Max Brown had two tackles for losses each, and Stephens County was held to 10 first downs. Next: Nov. 1 at North Oconee (8-0)

10. (NR) West Laurens (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Mary Persons (4-3)

Out: No. 9 Denmark (5-2)

Class AAA

1. (1) Peach County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Rutland 75-0. Peach County led 35-0 in the first quarter, 56-0 at halftime. Justin Harris scored on a 24-yard interception return, 30-yard reception and 85-yard punt return. Tijah Woolfolk rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. The 75 points were the third-most in Peach history, second most this season after a 77-14 win over Kendrick last month. Next: Friday vs. Central-Macon (2-6)

2. (2) Cedar Grove (6-2)

Last week: Beat Westminster 21-0. Chavon Wright rushed for 249 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Jordan Grier returned an interception for a touchdown. Demarius Jackson had four tackles behind the line as Cedar Grove held Westminster to two first downs and 28 total yards. It was Cedar Grove's third straight shutout and 22nd over the past 50 games. Next: Friday vs. Pace Academy (4-3)

3. (3) Pierce County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Long County 41-0. Jermaine Brewton was 8-of-11 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns, one a 53-yarder to D.J. Bell. Next: Friday at Tattnall County (0-7)

4. (4) Greater Atlanta Christian (7-1)

Last week: Beat Lumpkin County 49-6. Jackson Hardy was 9-of-15 passing for 215 yards and four touchdowns. GAC led 42-6 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Cherokee Bluff (3-5)

5. (6) Appling County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Liberty County 21-6. Appling County scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to break open a tight game. Appling had just 247 yards of total offense, 78 of that on a TD pass from Jeremiah Holmes to Sharode Roberts. Tyrell Gibson had eight solo tackles. Next: Friday vs. Brantley County (4-3)

6. (7) Crisp County (5-3)

Last week: Beat Monroe 33-6. Marquise Palmer rushed for 137 yards (fifth consecutive 100-yard game) and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Next: Friday vs. Worth County (2-6)

7. (8) Lovett (6-2)

Last week: Beat Pace Academy 21-14. Lovett was held to 225 total yards but got 63 of those on a pass from Blaine McAllister to Charlie Hoke with 8:05 left to break a 14-14 tie. Lovett harried Pace into 4-of-18 passing for 18 yards and an interception. Stevie Bracey had 11 solo tackles, two for losses. Next: Nov. 1 at Redan (3-4)

8. (9) Jefferson (6-1)

Last week: Beat Morgan County 47-12. Jefferson led only 14-6 at halftime after making a goal-line stand but dominated from there. Colby Clark claimed 193 of Jefferson's 435 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns. Next: Friday at Monroe Area (6-2)

9. (NR) Jenkins (7-1)

Last week: Beat Beach 41-8. Jenkins had nine sacks, blocked a punt and forced four turnovers, and Darius Bush returned two interceptions for touchdowns. Damozzio Harris rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Next: Friday vs. Groves (0-7)

10. (NR) North Murray (7-1)

Last week: Beat Haralson County 32-15. North Murray moved within one win of its first region title and is ranked this week for the first time in an AJC poll. Ladd McConkey rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and was 9-of-15 passing for 85 yards. Dante Tidwell rushed for 92 yards on 15 carries. Next: Nov. 1 at Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe (3-4)

Out: No. 5 Liberty County (4-1), No. 10 Hart County (5-2)

Class AA

1. (1) Rockmart (7-0)

Last week: Beat Pepperell 34-17. Javin Whatley rushed for 149 yards and was 6-of-7 passing for 116 yards. Juke Boozer had four receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown and threw a 25-yard pass. Next: Friday vs. Coosa (1-6)

2. (3) Callaway (7-1)

Last week: Beat Spencer 40-0. Demetrius Coleman was 11-of-22 passing for 187 yards. Tank Bigsby rushed for 130 yards on seven carries. Trey Stephens had two tackles for losses. Anthony Elliott had a sack, blocked punt and fumble recovery. Next: Friday vs. Heard County (3-4)

3. (4) Dublin (7-0)

Last week: Beat Southwest 70-16. JaQues Evans rushed for 247 yards and five touchdowns on 11 carries. Marcus Adams rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. Dublin had 584 yards of total offense. Josh Isaac had four tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Northeast (3-4)

4. (2) Hapeville Charter (5-1-1)

Last week: Tied Allatoona 21-21. Marcus Carroll gave Hapeville a 21-10 lead in the third quarter with an 80-yard TD run, but Allatoona rallied for the tie. Carroll had 123 yards rushing on six carries. Jeremy Stephens was 10-of-22 passing for 116 yards. Next: Friday vs. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (2-5)

5. (5) Rabun County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Elbert County 52-14. Gunner Stockton was 16-of-23 passing for 342 yards and three touchdowns. Cory Keller rushed for 128 yards. Braxton Hicks had 140 yards receiving. Next: Friday vs. Social Circle (2-5)

6. (6) Swainsboro (6-1)

Last week: Beat Bryan County 55-0. Swainsboro led 49-0 at halftime and held Bryan County to 28 yards of total offense. Ka'yun Davis had three tackles for losses and recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown. Cedric Seabrough had six receptions for 111 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Vidalia (6-1)

7. (8) Bleckley County (6-2)

Last week: Beat East Laurens 59-7. Dominic Sasser was 11-of-19 passing for 189 yards and four touchdowns, two to Marcus Brown, who had 118 yards receiving. OLB Willie Chambers had three tackles for losses. Next: Nov. 1 vs. Dodge County (3-5)

8. (9) Union County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Banks County 14-7. Logan Helcher, playing for starter Pierson Allison, was 17-of-25 passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns, both to John Mancuso. Jonah Daniel rushed for 126 yards. Next: Friday vs. Oglethorpe County (2-5)

9. (10) Washington County (5-2)

Last week: Beat Dodge County 35-14. Sha'Marcus Poole returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and rushed for 139 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries. Poole also forced a fumble. Malyk Walker ran for 72 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Warren Coneway returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Southwest (2-5)

10. (NR) Thomasville (4-4)

Last week: Beat Fitzgerald 20-14. Ricky Fulton (15-110) and Malik Harper (21-102) each rushed for more than 100 yards. Thomasville didn't trail after Harper's 23-yard TD run in the second quarter made the score 10-7. Fitzgerald had a Hail Mary pass on the final play that went incomplete. Next: Friday vs. Berrien (2-5)

Out: No. 7 Fitzgerald (6-2)

Class A (Private)

1. (1) Athens Academy (7-0)

Last week: Beat Athens Christian 58-0. Palmer Bush was 15-of-18 passing for 369 yards and five touchdowns. Bush also scored a touchdown. Deion Colzie had five receptions for 205 yards and one touchdown. Athens Academy has not allowed a touchdown when varsity-only participants are on the field. Next: Friday vs. Providence Christian (2-5)

2. (2) Holy Innocents' (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Trinity Christian (6-1)

3. (3) Eagle's Landing Christian (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Strong Rock Christian (2-5)

4. (4) Darlington (7-0)

Last week: Beat Trion 38-6. Griffin Brewster was 12-of-19 passing for 225 yards, and Kolin Rogers rushed for 149 yards. Darlington went up 31-0 in the second quarter. Next: Friday vs. Bowdon (6-1)

5. (5) Fellowship Christian (7-0)

Last week: Beat King's Ridge Christian 49-0. Fellowship Christian had 246 yards rushing with 12 ball carriers. Freshman Nick Persiano had 93 yards on two carries, one for 86 yards. Murphy Reeves rushed for 77 yards on eight carries with three touchdowns. Fellowship has scored at least 42 points in each game. Next: Friday at Mount Pisgah Christian (2-5)

6. (7) Wesleyan (5-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Landmark Christian (2-5)

7. (8) Prince Avenue Christian (5-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Lakeview Academy (1-5)

8. (10) Christian Heritage (6-1)

Last week: Beat Bowdon 28-14. Christian Thomas (7-of-12 passing, 119 yards) threw three TD passes, two to Evan Lester, to give Christian Heritage a 21-0 lead by the third quarter. Gage Leonard rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Christian Heritage limited Gage Stephens, the Class A public-school rushing leader, to 57 yards. Next: Friday at North Cobb Christian (6-1)

9. (9) North Cobb Christian (6-1)

Last week: Beat Mount Zion-Carroll 31-0. Kamran Hall rushed for 99 yards, and North Cobb Christian allowed less than 100 yards of total offense. Next: Friday vs. Christian Heritage (6-1)

10. (NR) Hebron Christian (5-2)

Last week: Beat Commerce 21-7. Colten Gauthier was 21-of-28 passing for 216 yards. The turning point came in the second quarter with the game tied 7-7 when Hebron's J.T. Cornett returned a Commerce fumble 50 yards, setting up the go-ahead score. Next: Friday vs. Riverside Military (4-3)

Out: No. 6 Aquinas (6-1)

Class A (Public)

1. (1) Irwin County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Lanier County 41-0. Zach Smith threw TD passes of 42 and 36 yards to Jamorri Colson, and Garland Benyard returned an interception for a touchdown. Irwin County held Lanier County to 51 yards of total offense. Next: Friday vs. Wilcox County (6-1)

2. (2) Clinch County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Turner County 41-16. Michael Walker rushed for 150 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries, and Tyler Morehead ran for 114 on 15. Clinch had 420 yards rushing on 50 attempts and was 0-for-1 passing. Next: Friday at Lanier County (2-5)

3. (3) Pelham (7-0)

Last week: Beat Chattahoochee County 61-0. Darrell Starling rushed for 168 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. Kendrick Patterson passed for 123 yards. Pelham had 412 yards of total offense on 42 plays. Next: Friday at Calhoun County (2-5)

4. (7) Wilcox County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Charlton County 49-0. Wilcox County led 42-0 at halftime and had 384 yards of total offense on 27 plays. Desmond Tisdol had 57 yards rushing and a touchdown on three carries, 1.5 tackles for losses and an interception. Next: Friday at Irwin County (6-0)

5. (5) Mitchell County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Seminole County 48-0. Quantavious Hunter was 13-of-18 passing for 227 yards and three touchdowns. De'Shaun Sherman rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Next: Friday vs. Terrell County (5-2)

6. (4) Bowdon (6-1)

Last week: Lost to Christian Heritage 28-14. Bowdon lost a fumble on its first play, which set up a quick Christian Heritage touchdown, and trailed the rest of the way. Next: Friday at Darlington (7-0)

7. (6) Commerce (5-2)

Last week: Lost to Hebron Christian 21-7. Tied 7-7 in the second quarter, Commerce fumbled inside the Hebron 30-yard line, and the ensuing 50-yard return flipped the field and led to Hebron's go-ahead score. Next: Friday vs. Towns County (0-7)

8. (9) Lincoln County (5-2)

Last week: Beat Greene County 49-13. Kolbi Ferguson rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. Next: Friday vs. Georgia Military (2-6)

9. (8) Manchester (5-2)

Last week: Lost to Brookstone 28-27. Unranked Brookstone kicked a 20-yard field goal with 1:39 remaining for the final margin. Next: Friday vs. Greenville (2-5)

10. (10) Turner County (5-2)

Last week: Lost to Clinch County 41-16. Turner County scored on its first play - a 77-yard pass from Amarion Blanks to Keonvay Clark - but got only one more first down in the half and didn't score again until the fourth quarter. Next: Friday vs. Atkinson County (3-4)

