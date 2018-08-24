Georgia high school football teams ranked nationally

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week's rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week's rankings.
CalPreps
15. (24) Rome
20. (14) Grayson
28. (10) Marietta
29. (28) Colquitt County
60. (46) Buford
72. (42) Walton
73. (27) Blessed Trinity
USA Today
5. (5) Grayson
24. (NR) Rome
MaxPreps
4. (5) Grayson
18. (NR) Colquitt County
23. (NR) Rome
PrepNation
5. (5) Grayson
22. (22) Colquitt County
High School Football America
5. (3) Grayson
23. (37) Colquitt County
35. (50) Rome
55. (58) Buford
56. (61) North Gwinnett
82. (NR) Walton
88. (57) Marietta
91. (96) Blessed Trinity
Prep Force
9. (9) Grayson
23. (NR) Colquitt County
25. (NR) Rome
