  • Georgia high school football teams ranked nationally

    By: Chip Saye, AJC Sports

    Updated:

    Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week's rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week's rankings.

    CalPreps 

    15. (24) Rome 

    20. (14) Grayson 

    28. (10) Marietta 

    29. (28) Colquitt County 

    60. (46) Buford 

    72. (42) Walton 

    73. (27) Blessed Trinity 

    USA Today 

    5. (5) Grayson 

    24. (NR) Rome 

    MaxPreps 

    4. (5) Grayson 

    18. (NR) Colquitt County 

    23. (NR) Rome 

    PrepNation 

    5. (5) Grayson 

    22. (22) Colquitt County 

    High School Football America 

    5. (3) Grayson 

    23. (37) Colquitt County 

    35. (50) Rome 

    55. (58) Buford 

    56. (61) North Gwinnett 

    82. (NR) Walton 

    88. (57) Marietta 

    91. (96) Blessed Trinity 

    Prep Force 

    9. (9) Grayson 

    23. (NR) Colquitt County 

    25. (NR) Rome 

