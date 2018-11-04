Georgia's game against Auburn will kick off at night

ATHENS, Ga. - After spending over a month away from Sanford Stadium, the Georgia Bulldogs will return to the friendly confines on Saturday when they host the Auburn Tigers. And that game now has a game time and television network.
The matchup is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff. ESPN will broadcast the game on television. To listen to the game on the radio, you can tune into WSB Radio 95.5 FM or 750 AM.
Georgia lost to Auburn 40-17 last year in the regular season, but the Bulldogs bounced back in the SEC Championship game which Georgia won 28-7. The last time these two teams met in Sanford Stadium, the Bulldogs came away with a 13-7 win in 2016. Auburn has not won in Sanford Stadium since 2005.
Georgia clinched its spot in the 2018 SEC Championship game on Saturday with a 34-17 road win over the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats. Georgia got a big effort from running backs D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield, as both ran for more than 100 yards on the day. Georgia also limited Kentucky’s Benny Snell to just 73 yards on the day.
For the second consecutive season, Georgia has gone 6-0 against SEC East foes. Auburn meanwhile spent most of its game against Texas A&M trailing before a fourth-quarter rally saw the Tigers pull out a 28-24 win. Auburn enters the game 6-3 while the Bulldogs are 8-1. Despite the win, the Tigers were out-gained by Texas A&M and Gus Malzahn’s team was held to just 19 rushing yards on the game.
