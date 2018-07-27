  • UGA FAN DAY: Here's how you can meet Kirby Smart, the 2018 Georgia Bulldogs

    ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia football fans can get an up-close look at the team Aug. 4 during UGA Fan Day at Sanford Stadium.

    For a third straight year, the team will hold an open practice before signing autographs.

    Admission is free. Gates (2, 4, 6 and 9) open at 2:30 p.m.

    FAN DAY SCHEDULE:

    • Noon - Ticket distribution for photos with Uga X
    • 2:30 p.m. - Gates 2, 4, 6 and 9 will open
    • 3 p.m. - Uga photos in Athletic Box on North Side 
    • 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. - Open Practice
    • 5:45 p.m. - Player autographs on the field (Defense – South sideline, Offense – North sideline, Coach Smart in East End Zone)
    • 6:30 p.m. - Event Concludes

