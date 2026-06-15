Georgia women’s track and field team defends title at NCAA outdoor championships

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Georgia Bulldogs women and Arkansas Razorbacks men successfully defended their titles at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships on Saturday night.

Georgia became the fifth school to win back-to-back outdoor championships. The Bulldogs also won the indoor championship this season. Georgia finished with 50 points. Florida (43) was second and Arkansas (38) took third.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia’s Adaejah Hodge won the 200-meter race with a NCAA-record time of 21.68 seconds, and was runner-up in the 100 behind Florida State’s Shenese Walker — who clocked 10.88. The Bulldogs’ Dejanea Oakley set a collegiate record in winning the 400 in 48.79.

It was Georgia’s fourth championship and second under head coach Caryl Smith Gilbert, who also won two titles at Southern California.

Arkansas’ Sanu Jallow-Lockhart won the women’s 800 in a collegiate-record time of 1:56.85. She also anchored the second fastest 4x400 relay in history, winning in 3:18.88.

Alabama’s Doris Lemngole won the women’s 5,000 in 15:11.71 to claim her sixth national championship.

Sofia Cosculluela finished with 6,182 points in the heptathlon to win Washington’s first championship in the event.

Oregon’s Aaliyah McCormick won the 100 hurdles in 12.47 to become the first repeat champion in 18 years.

Clemson’s Shantae Foreman leaped 46 feet, 7 inches on her sixth and final try to win the triple jump.

Arkansas cruised to the men’s indoor and outdoor championships a year after Southern California pulled off the feat.

Razorbacks coach Doug Case captured the school’s 11th title and first since 2003 in his first season. Arkansas had 2004 and 2005 championships vacated.

The Razorbacks totaled 56 points despite having no individual champions. Georgia (49) was second and Tennessee (46) placed third.

New Mexico’s Habtom Samuel won the men’s 5,000 in 13:38.93 after winning the 10,000 earlier.

Georgia’s Kimani Jack cleared 7-5 3/4 to win the high jump and the Bulldogs won the 4x400 relay by 0.03 seconds over LSU.

Alabama’s Samuel Ogazi set a collegiate record in the 400 with a winning time of 43.38.

Northern Arizona’s Colin Sahlman won the 800 in 1:44.22, while Auburn’s Kanyinsola Ajayi clocked a wind-aided 9.72 to win the 100.

It was the first time the men’s and women’s champions defended their titles since LSU’s women and Arkansas’ men did it in 2003.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group