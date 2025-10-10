Dexter Williams II throws for 4 TDs and Kennesaw State tops Louisiana Tech 35-7 for 4th straight win

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Dexter Williams II threw for 284 yards and four touchdowns, Coleman Bennett had 73 yards rushing and a 50-yard touchdown reception, and Kennesaw State beat Louisiana Tech 35-7 on Thursday night for its fourth straight victory.

Kennesaw State trailed 7-0 midway through the first quarter before scoring 35 straight points. The Owls made a fourth-down stop at the goal line on Louisiana’s Tech’s final possession.

Williams had a touchdown throw in the second, third and fourth quarters. Bennett caught a short pass in the fourth quarter and broke a couple of tackles along the right sideline before racing for a long touchdown to cap the scoring with 4:45 remaining.

Williams found Clayton Coppock from 6-yards out to end a 15-play, 92-yard drive to tie it at 7-all. Jordan Jackson added a 29-yard touchdown reception and Lyndon Ravare had a 7-yard score.

Kody Jones and Antonio Stevens each made an interception for Kennesaw State (4-2, 2-0 Conference USA), which is in its second season at the FBS level after starting its football program in 2015.

Three Louisiana Tech quarterbacks combined to go 18 of 35 for 168 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Louisiana Tech (4-2, 2-1) was looking for its first 5-1 start since 2019.

