Chase Elliott unveils paint scheme designed by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patients

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Chase Elliott will have two special fans cheering for him to cross the finish line when NASCAR returns to EchoPark Speedway in July. That’s because he’ll be driving in a car with a paint scheme they designed.

Elliott unveiled this year’s Desi9n to Drive winning design at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park at Truist Park before Tuesday’s Braves game.

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The Dawsonville native first started the Desi9n to Drive contest back in 2017. Each year, a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patient gets to design Elliott’s paint scheme and race suit for his hometown race.

Maximus Peace and Noelle Springer won this year’s contest. Their design combined Elliott’s love of racing and Braves baseball.

“When I saw the car and it being baseball themed, I was like man, this is perfect,” Elliot said

Atlanta Braves legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones also attended the unveiling on Tuesday.

Jones, who will be the grand marshal for the Quaker State 400, took time to talk with Maximus, Noelle and their parents.

“I was like you know how many times when we were 8, 9, 10 years old in art class and tried to draw a race car, thinking to yourself this will never come to life. Well, these kids’ race car did come to life and I think that’s the coolest thing,” Jones said.

Elliot won the Atlanta night race in last year’s car design. He hopes to bring more success for Maximus and Noelle.

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