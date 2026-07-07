Brewers call up outfield prospect Luis Lara before DH vs. Cardinals, send Blake Perkins to minors

ST. LOUIS — Milwaukee Brewers outfield prospect Luis Lara has been called up to the major leagues nearly a month after signing a seven-year, $31 million contract.

The NL Central-leading Brewers announced before their doubleheader Tuesday with the St. Louis Cardinals that they had promoted Lara and optioned outfielder Blake Perkins to Triple-A Nashville.

Milwaukee also placed infielder David Hamilton on the 10-day injured list because of a strained left hamstring, selected utilityman Greg Jones from Nashville and transferred outfielder Brandon Lockridge to the 60-day IL.

Lara, 21, was still playing for Nashville when the Brewers signed him last month to a deal that runs through 2032 and includes club options for 2033, 2034 and 2035.

“I just really was trying to stay prepared, you know, mentally knowing that this moment could come at any given time, and the moment came,” Lara said in Spanish through an interpreter. “So now it's just kind of doing what I was doing in Triple-A and just going out there and enjoying the game and having fun while playing it.”

The 5-foot-7 outfielder from Venezuela has long been regarded as an outstanding fielder, but he’s having a breakthrough season at the plate.

Lara hit .321 with a .432 on-base percentage, .470 slugging percentage, nine homers, 42 RBIs and 24 steals in 78 games with Nashville. He batted .257 with a .369 on-base percentage and .343 slugging percentage in 136 games for Double-A Biloxi last season.

“I think any time you sign a contract at a young age, you think about just wanting to give the maximum potential you have, give everything you have for the team,” Lara said. “Really I just try to tell myself as much as possible to stay calm, to not get lost in my thoughts too much, just do what I always do.”

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Lara can play all outfield positions.

“I think Luis can help us being a switch-hitter and equally good from both sides,” Murphy said. “Never touched the big leagues, but you know it’s time, and we’ve signed him to a long-term deal, obviously, that predicates that he’s going to be a Brewer, you know, and we’re excited.”

This marks the second time this year that a Brewers prospect has been called up to the majors after signing a long-term deal.

Shortstop Cooper Pratt made his MLB debut on June 16, 2 1/2 months after he signed an eight-year, $50.75 million contract. Pratt, who turns 22 on Aug. 18, entered Tuesday's doubleheader with a .204 batting average, .313 on-base percentage, no homers, two RBIs and six steals in 18 games with Milwaukee.

Perkins, 29, was hitting .157 with a .250 on-base percentage, one homer, 11 RBIs and three steals in 53 games with the Brewers.

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