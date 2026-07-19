Atlanta's Angel Reese leaves game against Chicago with left leg injury

ATLANTA — Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese left Sunday's game against Chicago with a left leg injury.

Reese's knee buckled when she came to a jump stop under the basket early in the fourth quarter and she fell to the ground as she missed the layup. She got up quickly, but went down again after a few seconds.

Reese returned to the bench and the Dream ruled her out for the rest of the game.

Reese was named a WNBA All-Star in her first season with the Dream, leading the league with 11.8 rebounds and 14 double-doubles. She's averaging 14.9 points.

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