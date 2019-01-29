Atlanta United, Newcastle agree to terms on Almiron, report says

Atlanta United and Newcastle agreed to terms on Tuesday on the transfer of Miguel Almiron, according to the Atlanta Journal-Consitution's Doug Roberson.
A source close to the player informed Roberson of Almiron's move to the English Premier League.
Financial terms aren’t yet known. Almiron, one of the best players in MLS the past two seasons, will fly to Newcastle on Tuesday for a physical.
