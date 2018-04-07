  • Atlanta United cruises past LAFC

    By: Doug Roberson | The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - With goals from Julian Gressel, Josef Martinez, two penalty kicks from Miguel Almiron and a long strikey Romario Williams, Atlanta United won its fourth consecutive game by dispatching LAFC 5-0 on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    Despite playing with a patchwork defense because of the absence of three starters to injuries or suspension, Atlanta United (4-1-0) notched its second consecutive shutout. Like in last week’s 1-0 win at Minnesota United, the Five Stripes weren’t tested too seriously on defense.

    The victory improves Atlanta United to 3-0 at home after Gressel’s strike in the first half and Martinez’s in the second half. More than 45,000 tickets were sold and distributed.

    Atlanta United will host unbeaten NYCFC on April 15.

