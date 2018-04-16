5 stats to know about Braves' homestand

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves tonight start a seven-game homestand at SunTrust Park -- their longest stay at home until August when they play 10 games.
Atlanta’s next 20 games will be against teams -- Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants -- that finished in last or next to last place last season.
The Braves (8-6) are the only team in the majors without a save after 15 games.
The Braves -- powered by infielder Ozzie Albies -- lead the N.L. in doubles (37), on-base percentage (.353, also tops in the majors) and runs per game (5.86, 82 total).
Albies himself ranks tied for third in home runs (5), third in slugging percentage (.703), first in doubles (8), and tied for third in hits (20).
The Braves’ second baseman hit his fifth home run Saturday in Chicago. Only two other middle infielders in franchise history have hit five home runs by the end of April - Kelly Johnson in 2007 and Dan Uggla in 2011.
This article was written by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
