Local Steals & Deals: Justin Gregory, Pudus Lifestyle Co., and Paint Anywhere

30 November, 2022

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!


To access these great savings:

  1. Use the links provided below.
  2. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Great gifts for everyone!


Whether you’re shopping for your family, friends, bestie, or secret Santa, buying gifts online is easier than ever. We’ve collected a few ideas that will work for everyone. From warm winter accessories to gifts for aspiring artists, we’ve got deals everyone will adore!


Justin Gregory

Deal: $28.50-$29.99

Retail: $42.00-$44.00

32%Off

Justin Gregory puffer hats and gloves will keep you warm. This beloved fashion brand offers cold-weather accessories that make great gifts. They’re available in cool metallic colors and are fleece lined for comfort and warmth. Plus, the gloves are tech-friendly! Buy now and save!

Pudus Lifestyle Co.

Deal: $35.00

Retail: $50.00

30%Off

A gift box is an easy present. And this one comes with two pairs of the coziest sock slipper socks! They come in fun prints, are lined with faux fur sherpa, and have anti-slip grippers. Grab a few boxes so the whole family matches!

Paint Anywhere

Deal: $29.99

Retail: $48.00

38%Off

If you’ve got friends and family who are creative but need a little help, they’ll love Paint Anywhere. Designed to make anyone an artist, these kits are a modern take on paint by numbers. They come in different styles, complete with acrylic paint, a 16x20 canvas, and five paintbrushes. It’s an excellent gift for anyone at any age!

