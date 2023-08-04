Wife of beloved maintenance man killed in crossfire angry killer was released on just $10K bond

ATLANTA — The wife of a beloved maintenance man killed on the job said she can’t understand why the accused gunman got out of jail for just $10,000.

Police said Jaryn Wade wasn’t the intended target of the shooting, which happened last August at the Columbia Commons Apartments.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in southwest Atlanta Friday, where he spoke to Wades’ wife, Jackie Wade, who is now furious.

“$10,000? My husband’s life was worth more than 10,000,” Wade said.

Her message to the judge who let her husband’s killer go free, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.









