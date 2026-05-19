WATCH: Injured hiker rescued from remote north Georgia wilderness

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — An injured hiker was rescued Saturday after a grueling, hours-long operation involving multiple emergency agencies and a helicopter extraction.

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According to the Fannin County Management Agency, the initial 911 call came into Fannin County around 2:30 p.m., reporting an injured hiker in a remote area of the Cohutta Wilderness.

Officials said the terrain made the rescue especially challenging. Many of the trails in the area are difficult to access, with multiple creek crossings, washed-out sections, and areas that are no longer maintained, according to officials.

Rescue crews worked for hours to reach the hiker, finally making contact around 7:29 p.m.

Because of the hiker’s condition and the remote location, the command staff decided to request assistance from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Aviation. A helicopter and flight crew had already been pre-staged at a nearby clearing in preparation for a possible air rescue.

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Officials said the hiker was then long-lined, a specialized rescue technique in which a person is suspended beneath a helicopter from deep within the forest to a staged medical unit operated by Polk County EMS.

The hiker was successfully extracted and taken to the hospital.

Authorities said all emergency personnel safely made it out of the woods and were back in service by 11 p.m.

“This was a long and physically demanding operation,” the FCEMA said in a statement. “We are extremely grateful for the teamwork, professionalism, and dedication shown by everyone involved in bringing this incident to a successful conclusion.”

Officials also thanked the Murray County Rescue Squad for providing video from the rescue operation.

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