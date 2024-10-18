White House official says drug overdose deaths down nearly 13%, largest drop on record

ATLANTA — A new report from the Atlanta-based U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that, at least based on preliminary data, overdose deaths in the United States had dropped by the largest amount on record.

According to a statement from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, the CDC report represents a major milestone in the fight against the drug epidemic, with the number down 12.7% in the past year.

Nationally, the number of overdose deaths had started to decrease in May, according to a release from the Department of Health and Human Services at the time.

“When President Biden took office in January 2021, the overdose death rate was increasing 31% year-over-year. Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that drug overdose deaths fell 3% over the past year—the first decline in more than five years,” according to a statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

In Georgia, the most recent data on overdose deaths from the Department of Public Health shows a sharp increase of deaths in 2020 due to the increased presence of fentanyl in illicit drugs. Fentanyl was the cause of more than 60% of the state’s overdose deaths in 2022.

However, the fight against synthetic opioids like fentanyl, the drugs responsible for drug overdose deaths, is not over.

Office of National Drug Control Policy Director Dr. Rahul Gupta said in terms of the nation’s recovery from the opioid crisis, we’re at a turning point.

“Life-saving opioid overdose reversal medications like naloxone are now available over-the-counter and at lower prices. We are at a critical inflection point. For the sixth month in a row, we are continuing to see a steady decline in drug overdose deaths nationwide. This new data shows there is hope, there is progress, and there is an urgent call to action for us all to continue working together across all of society to reduce drug overdose deaths and save even more lives,” Gupta said.

The most recent data from the CDC shows that Georgia had a preliminary overdose death count of 2,238 from May 2023 to May 2024. Compared to the year before, Georgia’s case count was down almost 20% this past May.

While overdose deaths are down, earlier this month the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration put out a public safety report about the rise of illegal online pharmacies.

“Often these illegal, online websites use U.S. website addresses and professional-looking designs to appear legitimate when, in fact, they are not. These companies operate illegally, deliberately deceiving American customers into believing they are purchasing safe, regulated medications when they are actually selling fake, counterfeit pills made with fentanyl or methamphetamine,” the DEA said in a statement. “Fake medications can lead to serious health risks, including harmful side effects, ineffective treatment, and even death.”

Gupta told Channel 2 Action News that Americans should stop ordering drugs online due to the risks.

“Do not order online. It is just not sick. Because if you do, you think you’re getting Adderall or Xanax or OxyContin, and 7 out of 10 cases end up getting potentially lethal doses of fentanyl in the form of a fake pill,” Gupta said.

If you need pharmaceuticals or have to refill a prescription, experts say to reach out to a healthcare provider or pharmacy directly and to avoid ordering online.

