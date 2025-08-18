USPS to honor former President Jimmy Carter with postage stamp

PLAINS, Ga. — The United States Postal Service is honoring former President Jimmy Carter with a stamp on what would have been his 101st birthday.

The USPS said it will be released on Carter’s birthday, Oct. 1.

“The stamp program celebrates the best in American culture, places and people, and it is difficult to consider a more fitting honoree than former President Jimmy Carter,” Peter Pastre said at an event at Carter’s hometown of Plains, Georgia.

Pastre, who unveiled the artwork that will grace the stamp, is the Postal Service’s government relations and public policy vice president.

He was joined by representatives of Carter’s family and organizations the Friends of Jimmy Carter and the National Park Service.

“The Carter family and the Friends of Jimmy Carter are honored to be able to take part in revealing the design for President Carter’s Forever stamp. Together we’ve had the distinct privilege of a front row seat to his life and legacy, and today’s reveal gives the world an opportunity to share his legacy with others on a daily basis," Kim Carter Fuller, Friends of Jimmy Carter executive director, said in a news release.

Carter died on Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100 at his home in Plains, surrounded by his family. He was the longest-lived president, The Carter Center said. He was preceded in death by his wife Rosalynn and left behind their four children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

The stamp will show an oil painting created in 1982 and will be available at post offices and online. The current price of a Forever stamp is 78 cents, which went into effect in July.

