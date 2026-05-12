Trump administration to ease hunting, fishing regulations at national parks

President Donald Trump’s administration is looking to allow more hunting and fishing in national parks, refuges and wilderness areas controlled by the federal government.

The order to ease regulations was issued months ago in January, The Associated Press reported.

Despite the order being about five months old, The New York Times first reported on it this month as it took effect on May 4.

Department of the Interior Secretary Doug Burgum told agencies to remove “unnecessary regulatory or administrative barriers” and to justify the regulations they wanted to keep.

“Expanding opportunities for the public to hunt and fish on Department-managed lands not only strengthens conservation outcomes, but also supports rural economies, public health, and access to America’s outdoor spaces,” Burgum wrote at the time. “The Department’s policy is clear: public and federally managed lands should be open to hunting and fishing unless a specific, documented, and legally supported exception applies.”

The order affects 55 locations, the National Parks Conservation Association said.

Hunting was allowed at 76 sites across the country, but most were in Alaska. Fishing was allowed in 213 sites before the order was issued, the AP reported.

Some locations are now allowing hunting stands, which could damage trees. Hunters can also train dogs, use vehicles to retrieve animals, and hunt along trails, according to the NPCA.

Hunting groups support the updates, Oregon Live reported.

Not all agree with the changes.

The former head of the park service’s biological resources department, Elaine Leslie, said the order does not support science-based management of the lands, the AP reported.

It could also affect the experience of other visitors to the national parks.

“I don’t want to take my young grandchildren to a park unit only to have a hunter drag a gutted elk they shot across a visitor center parking lot. Nor enter a restroom where hunters are cleaning their game,” Leslie told the AP. “There is a time and place for hunting, trapping and fishing ... but that doesn’t mean every place has to be open to every activity especially at the expense of others and degrading our public resources.”

Outside magazine has compiled a list of changes that have already been documented at the following locations:

Big Cypress National Preserve, Florida

Big Thicket National Preserve, Texas

Canaveral National Seashore, Florida

Cape Cod National Seashore, Massachusetts

Curecanti National Recreation Area, Colorado

Gulf Islands National Seashore, Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida

Jean Lafitte National Historic Park, Louisiana

Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, Maine

Lake Meredith National Recreation Area, Texas

Mississippi National River and Recreation Area, Mississippi

Missouri National Recreational River, Nebraska and South Dakota

Obed Wild and Scenic River, West Virginia

Oregon Caves National Preserve, Oregon

Padre Island National Seashore, Texas

Timicuan Ecological and Historic Preserve, Florida

The publication said the following sites may also be impacted:

Amistad National Recreation Area, Texas

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Wisconsin

Assateague Island National Seashore, Maryland and Virginia

Bighorn Canyon National Preserve, Montana and Wyoming

Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, Kentucky and Tennessee

Bluestone National Scenic River, West Virginia

Buffalo National River, Arkansas

Cape Hatteras National Seashore, North Carolina

Cape Lookout National Seashore, North Carolina

Chickasaw National Recreation Area, Oklahoma

City of Rocks National Reserve, Idaho

Craters of the Moon National Preserve, Idaho

Cumberland Island National Seashore, Georgia

Water Gap National Recreation Area, New Jersey and Pennsylvania

Fire Island National Seashore, New York

Gateway National Recreation Area, New Jersey and New York

Gauley River National Recreation Area, West Virginia

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Arizona and Utah

Great Egg Harbor Wild and Scenic River, New Jersey

Great Sand Dunes National Preserve, Colorado

Hagermann Fossil Beds National Monument, Idaho

John D. Rockefeller Memorial Parkway, Wyoming

Lake Chelan National Recreation Area, Washington

Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Arizona and Nevada

Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area, Washington

Little River Canyon National Preserve, Alabama

Mojave National Preserve, California

New River Gorge National River, West Virginia

Niobrara Scenic River, Nebraska

Ozark National Scenic Riverway, Missouri

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Michigan

Point Reyes National Seashore, California

Rio Grande Wild and Scenic River, Texas

Ross Lake National Recreation Area, Washington

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Michigan

St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, Minnesota and Wisconsin

Tall Grass Prairie National Preserve, Kansas

Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River, New York and Pennsylvania

Valles Caldera National Preserve, New Mexico

Whiskeytown National Recreation Area, California

© 2026 Cox Media Group