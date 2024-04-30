Tony Awards 2024: Nominees announced

Tuesday morning marked the announcement of the 2024 Tony Awards nominees.

“Hell’s Kitchen” based on Alicia Keys’ music and “Stereophonic” about a ‘70s rock band just before it made it big took the most nominations with 13 each, The Associated Press reported.

A record number of women were nominated for best director.

“The Outsiders” a stage adaptation of the S.E. Hinton novel and 1983 film had 12 nominations while a revival of “Cabaret” with Eddie Redmayne as the lead had nine.

Screen stars found success on the stage with Rachael McAdams, Jeremy Strong, Jessica Lang, Sarah Paulson, Jim Parsons and Daniel Radcliffe all getting nominations.

Even a former first lady got a Tony nomination as Hillary Rodham Clinton was nominated for “Suffs”, which is based on a story of American suffragists in the early 20th century, the AP reported.

Here is a list of nominations:

Best Play

“Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

“Mary Jane”

“Mother Play”

“Prayer for the French Republic”

“Stereophonic”

Best Musical

“Hell’s Kitchen”

“Illinoise”

“The Outsiders”

“Suffs”

“Water for Elephants”

Best Book of a Musical

“Hell’s Kitchen”

“The Notebook”

“The Outsiders”

“Suffs”

“Water for Elephants”

Best Original Score (music and/or lyrics) Written for Theatre

“Days of Wine and Roses,” music and lyrics by Adam Guettel

“Here Lies Love,” music by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, lyrics by David Byrne

“The Outsiders,” music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine

“Stereophonic,” music and lyrics by Will Butler

“Suffs,”

Best Revival of a Play

“An Enemy of the People”

“Appropriate”

“Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

Best Revival of a Musical

“Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

“Gutenberg! The Musical!”

“Merrily We Roll Along”

“The Who’s Tommy”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

William Jackson Harper, “Uncle Vanya”

Leslie Odom, Jr., “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

Liev Schreiber, “Doubt: A Parable”

Jeremy Strong, “An Enemy of the People”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Patriots”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Betsy Aidem, “Prayer for the French Republic”

Jessica Lange, “Mother Play”

Rachel McAdams, “Mary Jane”

Sarah Paulson, “Appropriate”

Amy Ryan, “Doubt: A Parable”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brody Grant, “The Outsiders”

Jonathan Groff, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Dorian Harewood, “The Notebook”

Brian d’Arcy James, “Days of Wine and Roses”

Eddie Redmayne, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Eden Espinosa, “Lempicka”

Maleah Joi Moon, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Kelli O’Hara, “Days of Wine and Roses”

Maryann Plunkett, “The Notebook”

Gayle Rankin, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Will Brill, “Stereophonic”

Eli Gelb, “Stereophonic”

Jim Parsons, “Mother Play”

Tom Pecinka, “Stereophonic”

Corey Stoll, “Appropriate”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, “Doubt: A Parable”

Juliana Canfield, “Stereophonic”

Celia Keenan-Bolger, “Mother Play”

Sarah Pidgeon, “Stereophonic”

Kara Young, “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Roger Bart, “Back to the Future: The Musical”

Joshua Boone, “The Outsiders”

Brandon Victor Dixon, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Sky Lakota-Lynch, “The Outsiders”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Steven Skybell, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Amber Iman, “Lempicka”

Nikki M. James, “Suffs”

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, “Monty Python’s Spamalot”

Kecia Lewis, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Lindsay Mendez, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Bebe Neuwirth, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin, “Stereophonic”

Anne Kauffman, “Mary Jane”

Kenny Leon, “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

Lila Neugebauer, “Appropriate”

Whitney White, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Michael Greif, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Leigh Silverman, “Suffs”

Jessica Stone, “Water for Elephants”

Danya Taymor, “The Outsiders”

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, “Water for Elephants”

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, “The Outsiders”

Annie-B Parson, “Here Lies Love”

Justin Peck, “Illinoise”

Best Orchestrations

Timo Andres, “Illinoise”

Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Will Butler and Justin Craig, “Stereophonic”

Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), “The Outsiders”

Jonathan Tunick, “Merrily We Roll Along”

The awards will be handed out at New York City’s David H. Koch Theater on June 16. Ariana DeBose has once again been tapped to host the show for the third year in a row. She will also produce and choreograph the show’s opening number, the AP reported last month.

DeBose was nominated for an Emmy Award for her hosting duties in 2023. The show had no script due to the Hollywood writers’ strike, the AP reported. She has appeared on stage in several shows including “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” “A Bronx Tale,” “Company” and “Hamilton.” She appeared on Apple TV+ in “Schmigadoon!” and has an Oscar for her role in the “West Side Story” remake.

