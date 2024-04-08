Solar eclipse 2024: Live updates

A total solar eclipse will cross over North America on Monday, briefly darkening the skies for millions of people.

The total eclipse began over the South Pacific Ocean, with Mexico’s Pacific coast seeing fully darkened skies just before 11:10 a.m. PDT, according to NASA. It will next cross the U.S. before reaching Canada and eventually moving over the Atlantic Ocean near the coast of Newfoundland on Monday afternoon.

The path of totality — or the areas where the moon will completely block the sun — includes several states: Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. People in Texas will begin to see the total eclipse around 1:27 p.m. CDT.

1st city seeing total eclipse in Mexico

Update 2:10 p.m. EDT April 9: The first city in North America to see the total solar eclipse, Mazatlán on Mexico’s Pacific coast, is now seeing the moon fully blocking the sun.

We're getting our first views of the 2024 total solar #eclipse as its shadow makes landfall in Mazatlán, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/FdAACmQGkm — NASA (@NASA) April 8, 2024

Parts of US seeing darker skies

Update 2 p.m. EDT April 9: The southwestern part of the country is already seeing darkened skies as the moon begins to move in front of the sun on Monday.

Satellite images shared by the National Weather Service showed the shadow moving over Earth.

What will the eclipse look like where you live?

Update 1:55 p.m. EDT April 9: Even if you aren’t directly in the path of totality, there’s a good chance you will see darkened skies as the moon moves between the sun and the earth on Monday.

Beginning of eclipse visible on satellite imagery

Update 1:45 p.m. EDT April 9: Satellite imagery shared by the National Weather Service shows the start of the eclipse as seen from space.

See that shadow on the left? That's the eclipse! Watch the shadow on NOAA's GOES East satellite as it rolls across the continent at https://t.co/zYfF1uJPSG#Eclipse2024 pic.twitter.com/euWzZGvksM — National Weather Service (@NWS) April 8, 2024

Best eclipse viewing expected in northern New England, NWS says

Update 1:40 p.m. EDT April 9: The clearest skies for viewing Monday’s total solar eclipse will be over northern New England, the National Weather Service confirmed earlier in the morning.

Several areas in the path of totality are expected to see clouds which may obscure part of the view, officials said.

Clouds will impact the view throughout much of the totality path, but high clouds from Texas to Ohio and in parts of New England may not completely obscure the eclipse. Stay safe and enjoy! pic.twitter.com/LzKaMCjXwe — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) April 8, 2024

Update 1:15 p.m. EDT April 8: Across the U.S., people are preparing their eclipse glasses and finding their perfect viewpoints for the total solar eclipse.

WAPAKONETA, OHIO - APRIL 8: A person prepares his camera to view the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 at the Neil Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta, Ohio. Wapakoneta is the hometown of Apollo 13 astronaut and the first man to walk on the moon, Neil Armstrong. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse.

Partial solar eclipse visible in Mexico

Update 1:10 p.m. EDT April 8: Skywatchers in Mazatlán on Mexico’s Pacific coast began to see a partial solar eclipse on Monday ahead of the total solar eclipse, expected in about an hour.

#ÚLTIMAHORA 🚨 Comienza eclipse total de sol en Mazatlán, Sinaloa.#FOTOS Gabriel Pano | EL UNIVERSAL pic.twitter.com/gKXqQiX6Ra — El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) April 8, 2024

2024 solar eclipse FORT WORTH, TEXAS - APRIL 8: The solar eclipse is seen on April 8, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

