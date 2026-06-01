Several killed after domestic disturbance, standoff in Oregon

SANDY, Ore. — Several people were killed in a domestic disturbance that turned into a standoff in Oregon.

The incident started as a domestic disturbance around 4 p.m. PT on May 31 with law enforcement personnel from the Sandy Police Department and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office dispatched to the scene, KPTV reported.

Chief Patrick Huskey said, “Officers and deputies came under gunfire and returned fire at this time.”

The alleged gunman barricaded himself inside a home for several hours. A police SWAT team was called in.

At around 8:30 p.m., the suspect was in custody, and a shelter-in-place order issued about three and a half hours earlier was lifted, KGW reported.

Officials have not said how many people were killed in the incident, but the alleged gunman, Bryan Andrew Moore, was booked into the county jail on three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, and possession of a firearm, according to KPTV.

One officer with the Sandy Police Department was wounded, but they are expected to recover.

The investigation continues, and officials were unable to share specific details about the incident, CBS News reported.

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