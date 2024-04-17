Senate begins DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ impeachment trial

The Senate is taking up articles of impeachment Wednesday against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is accused of flouting federal immigration laws and breaching the public trust.

The Senate got the articles on Tuesday after the House of Representatives passed them in a 214-213 vote earlier this year. They accuse Mayorkas of “willfully and systemically” failing to enforce immigration laws, allowing millions of people to enter the country illegally.

The impeachment trial will mark the first of a sitting Cabinet member and the first of a Cabinet secretary in almost 150 years, according to The Washington Post and CNN.

President Joe Biden has called the impeachment effort “a blatant act of unconstitutional partisanship” aimed at allowing Republicans “to play petty political games.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson and impeachment managers in the chamber urged the Senate to quickly take up the articles in a letter sent last month to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, saying, “The American people demand a secure border, an end to this crisis, and accountability for those responsible.”

On the Senate floor on Wednesday, Schumer said the impeachment amounted to a policy disagreement and failed to meet the standard of high crimes and misdemeanors needed to justify an impeachment.

“Today, the trial will commence, and we will be in our seats as jurors for the third time in four years. But this time, senators will provide as jurors in the least legitimate, least substantive and most politicized impeachment trial ever in the history of the United States,” he said.

The New York Democrat said his colleagues should dismiss the charges.

“To validate this gross abuse by the House would be a grave mistake and could set a dangerous precedent for the future,” Schumer said.

.@SenSchumer on impeachment trial on DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas: "For the sake of the Senate's integrity and to protect impeachment for those rare cases we truly need it, senators should dismiss today's charges." pic.twitter.com/sB1HG2HJqW — CSPAN (@cspan) April 17, 2024

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell later urged his colleagues to give the matter “thorough consideration.”

“Tabling articles of impeachment would be unprecedented in the history of the Senate. It’s as simple as that,” the Kentucky Republican said.

“Tabling would mean declining to discharge our duties as jurors, it would mean running both from our fundamental responsibility and from the glaring truth of the record-breaking crisis at our southern border.”

.@LeaderMcConnell on impeachment trial on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas: "Tabling articles of impeachment would be unprecedented in the history of the Senate. It's a simple as that." pic.twitter.com/6fkcSxsUM9 — CSPAN (@cspan) April 17, 2024

In February, an overwhelming majority of House Republicans voted to impeach Mayorkas over frustration with the management of the U.S.-Mexico border. The vote came after an earlier attempt to impeach Mayorkas failed.

Democrats and some Republicans in the Senate have shown little interest in impeaching Mayorkas, The Associated Press reported.

