Search resumes for ‘Warlock’ actor Julian Sands, who went missing while hiking

LOS ANGELES — A search for British actor Julian Sands, known for his roles in movies like “A Room with a View,” “Warlock” and “Leaving Las Vegas, has resumed after a five-month search, authorities said Monday.

According to a news release from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, the search for the 65-year-old actor resumed on Saturday.

The weekend search included more than 80 volunteers, deputies, drone crews and helicopters, KABC-TV reported. The search produced no results, according to the television station.

The sheriff’s office said that despite warmer weather, portions of San Gabriel Mountains, where Sands was hiking along the popular Baldy Bowl Trail, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible “due to extreme alpine conditions.”

Some of the steep ravines in the area still have more than 10 feet of ice and snow, the sheriff’s office said.

Sands has been missing since Jan. 18 in the Mount Baldy area, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Mara Rodriguez told The Orange County Register in January.

Sands was an experienced hiker but the Mount Baldy area experienced extreme weather conditions in January, Variety reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, the agency has conducted eight searches to find Sands since January, along with eight other operations.

The sheriff’s office tweeted videos of helicopters taking part in the search efforts.

Born in England, Sands resided in the North Hollywood area, according to KABC.

The actor has appeared in more than 150 films and television shows, KTLA-TV reported. Some of his movie credits include roles in “The Killing Fields,” “Naked Lunch,” “Snakehead” and “Arachnophobia,” according to IMDb.com.

On television, Sands appeared in 11 episodes of “24,” according to the entertainment database.

Mount Baldy is located 12 miles north of Ontario, California, in the Angeles National Forest.

